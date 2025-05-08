Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Tips: Miller's time at 11/1

RCB short favourites again

Slow Lucknow makes unders appealing

LSG need Pooran uptick in form

Padikkal will be out for RCB

Back Miller for top bat at 11/1 12.00

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!

Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Friday 9 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL team news

Lucknow have lost four of their last five as their play-off challenge has wilted. It is not a coincidence that Nic Pooran has lost form in that sequence, with four scores of 11 or fewer and one knock of 27. That coupled with Rishabh Pant's disappointing returns means worries about their middle-order power have been realised.

Possibe LSG XI: Markram, Marsh (Akash/Bishnoi) sub, Pooran, Pant, Badoni, Miller, Samad, Avesh, Yadav, Mayank, Rathi

RCB have been dealt a blow with the loss of Dav Padikkal for the rest of the season. Mayank Agarwal, the former SRH opener, has been signed as a replacement. Padikkal has been excellent in the No 3 role, striking at 150 when the fear had been that RCB would be too ponderous up front.

Having been so settled, Lungi Ngidi was a surprise starter last time out while Romario Shepherd, who has played the last four, has made the overseas all-rounder berth his own.

Possible RCB XI: Salt, Kohli, Agarwal (Suyash sub), Patidar, Jitesh, David, Shepherd, Krunal, Bhuv kumar, Ngidi, Dayal

Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL pitch report

In the last 19, under 175 has won 11 on the first-innings par line play. We await Exchange prices but an overs line of 194.5 is too high and not an indication of where the market will settle. A guide is Betfair Sportsbook's match runs for LSG at unders169.5.

Going unders on sixes has been a solid ploy here. Sportsbook offer 10/111.91 at 15.5. That's a mark that has won 14 times in the study period (three years). LSG average 9.5 sixes per game and RCB 8.9 this season but those numbers include flatter surfaces.

Lucknow are 2.285/4 outsiders with RCB 1.768/11. The hosts are in need of a win to keep their slim chances of qualification alive. And RCB pose an interesting challenge.

Virat Kohli and co are a solid but unspectacular outfit in a season which has rewarded exactly those qualities. It could be that a slow and low surface brings out the best in RCB, having had plenty of experience on a more turgid Chinaswammy at the start of the campaign.

But the golden rule of IPL remains: RCB are not to be trusted at such short odds. Chennai almost gave them a bloody nose last time and Lucknow will expect to stay in the game. Mayank Yadav may be capable of breaking open the contest with his pace while the point of difference may also be provided by a more aggressive front three for LSG with the bat.

David Miller can be a late-season winner on top bat. With bowlers often in the game at this venue, and worries that the top order will win the market quickly subsiding, Miller is a useful option at 11/112.00.

He has good omens on the head-to-head against the RCB attack of Josh Hazlewood, Lungi Ngidi, Bhuv Kumar and Krunal Pandya. From a collective of 50 balls against them in franchise, he has scored 71 runs and been out once. In internationals, (Ngidi apart of course), it's 45 from 24 with no outs.