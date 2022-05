Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals

Sunday May 15th, 15:00 BST

Live on Sky Sports Cricket

Lucknow one win away from the playoffs

An impressive campaign for this new IPL franchise should continue with a place in the next phase. They've been led from the front by KL Rahul who recovered from a first ball duck in the opening match to become a contender for the Orange Cap.

Quinton de Kock has provided support with the bat, but the batting unit needs to respond after making just 82 against Gujarat last time out. Ayush Badoni has been a find but we've yet to see any consistent contribution from Marcus Stoinis.

There is good balance in the bowling attack and the Super Giants should confirm their playoff slot very soon.

Buttler in need of back up

Rajasthan Royals may remain in the top four for now but the lack of support for Jos Buttler makes them vulnerable. When you have a man in your side who is targeting Virat Kohli's tournament run record, you're going to win most games, but Buttler can't fire every time.

While Ravichandran Ashwin made 50 with the bat against Delhi last time out, he's batting too high at number three and his elevation is indicative of the issues in this Royals' camp.

A similar principle can be applied in the bowling attack where Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the bulk of the wickets. Trent Boult has been surprisingly ineffective and, while Kuldeep Sen is an impressive find, he's too inexperienced to carry the seam attack.

Happy returns to the Brabourne?

Both teams have 100% records at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, although there is a very small sample size involved. Lucknow have won twice while Rajasthan claimed the points in their only visit here, but the two sides should be confident on this surface.

In 14 previous matches at IPL 15, the average first innings score comes in at 178. It's one of the highest scoring grounds in the competition, especially when you consider that the average includes totals of 68 from RCB and 115 from Punjab Kings.

Seven of those 14 games, including the last three, have gone to the side taking first knock. It could, therefore, be a rare occasion when the team winning the toss bats first and looks to post something approaching 200.

Rajasthan edge match market

The match betting is close at the moment. It's been changing while I've been writing this preview and Rajasthan Royals are now in front at 1.784/5. Despite their loftier position in the table, Lucknow Super Giants are the outside bet at 1.9720/21.

This is a tough one: One man doesn't make a team but Jos Buttler is so pivotal to Rajasthan's hopes. Yes, he could make another hundred and take the game away in the first ten overs. Equally, Lucknow will realise he's a key wicket and they'll have plans.

My first instinct was to back the Super Giants. Outsiders have come through in each of my last three games and that may be another pointer. As long as they get Buttler early, they will convert.

Rahul to lead from the front

I was torn between KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock for my recommended bet as Lucknow's top batter. You could even consider betting on both as a cover but, a price boost on the sportsbook has convinced me to go with the skipper.

Rahul is now at 11/4 - the same price as De Kock. The captain has been solid throughout the tournament and has a tendency to step up when it matters in the big games.

Other options in the Super Giants' top batter market include Manish Pandey at 4/1, Deepak Hooda at 4/1, Marcus Stoinis at 9/2 and Ayush Badoni at a tempting 20/1.

Samson the potential destroyer

With Jos Buttler dominating the Royals' top batter betting, other players have drifted to tempting prices. While he's let me down previously, I would be sorely tempted by the 11/2 on Sanju Samson if I were to suggest a third tip.

If you're focused on the favourite here, I'd be more inclined to consider the #OddsOnThat section where Buttler and KL Rahul to each hit a 4 and a 6 is quoted at 6/4.