Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Big chance for Kings

Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings

Tuesday 1 April, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings IPL team news

Lucknow Super Giants caused a surprise last time out beating Sunrisres Hyderabad from around the 2.506/4 mark. Their bowling was brilliant, essentially using death-over tactics in the powerplay to keep SRH quiet. It was a particularly brilliant effort as they used only five bowlers.

They remain without bowling depth. Mohsin Khan has been ruled out of the tournament and there is no timeline on returns for Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep. Shardul Thakur signed as a replacement player and has been excellent with sic wickets.

Mitchell Marsh looks likely to be subbed in or out for Digvesh Rathi. Nic Pooran is in tremendous hitting form., Rishabh Pant could do with a score.

Possible LSG XI: Marsh (Rathi sub), Markram, Pooran, Pant, Badoni, Miller, Samad, Shardul, Bishnoi, Prince, Avesh

Punjab defended 244 against Gujarat last time out with Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford well set. Vijay Vyshak's death bowling and ability to land the wide yorker could win them more tight matches.

They could do with a bit more bowling expertise. We're not sure Azmatullah Omarzai is an opneing bowler at this level and would rather they sacrificed batting depth of Mrco Jansen for Lockie Ferguson. Priyansh Arya, who was terrific in the opening slot against GT is a sub in or out with Vyshak.

Possible Punjab XI: Arya (Vyshak sub), Prab Singh, Iyer, Omarzai, Maxwell, Stoinis, Shahshank, Shedge, Jansen, Arshdeep, Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings IPL pitch report

In the 14 IPL matches at Lucknow, more than 190 has been busted four times in first-innings. We anticipate another high line because of the trend for run-scoring in the tournament and would be happy to short 180. This could be a slow, low surface. Last time out KKR smashed 235 but we're really not convinced the wicket is as good as that for batters. Sportsbook seem to agree with 10/111.91 that both teams score 170.

Still, the sixes line does look high at unders at 16.5 and the 10/111.91 is an option. That bet would have won in nine of 13 matches which had two full innings. We are slightly wary that both bowling units have the potential to be pricey, however. this could be a look and see surface.

Lucknow Super Giants are 1.8810/11 favourites. Maybe we are wrong but betting this outfit at odds-on is surely the route to the poor house in this tournament.

They are a pick to finish bottom and not just because of the significant drain on bowling resources. Apart from the dangerous Pooran-Pant axis, the batting doesn't convince. It could be get Pooran, get LSG. We note the ease with which Abdul Samad was striking the ball at the death against SRH when there was absolutely no pressure. He's a player who has consistently underperformed when it has counted.

It would not seem unreasonable to expect this to be closer to a choice affair. As well as being better balanced and early signs of Aussie-style gumption, Punjab do appear to boast the better power hitting lower down. Suryansh Shedge has extrordinary ability to find the boundary so don't surprised to see him have a big game soon.

They are well-led by Shreyas Iyer and this represents a golden chance to draw a line in the sand from previous campaigns for the franchise. If they can go two from two they should have the confidence to mount a serious challenge.

Recommended Bet Back Punjab EXC 2.12

There is a marrying of strengths and weaknesses which can help predict the outcome of two markets. And that is Lucknow's weak middle- lower order and Punjab's ability to hit their straps at the death through Vyshak and the superb Arshdeep Singh. It could be that this pair prove to be the most mean in all of the tournament in the last four but we shall see.

So we don't expect a surge from Lucknow in those last four, impacting the first-innings runs market and match odds. On runs, we could see Lucknow coming in at around 30-40 in the last four so long as Pooran and Pant are not involved. In a potentially tight game, that obviously translates to Punjab having the edge going if they were defending.

With just three wins in 32 on top bat the Ayush Badoni fan club is struggling for members. Even so, we have to point out that he should be shorter than 11/112.00 to score most runs for LSG, not least because of his position at No 5. there is an edge in terms of probability and although slender, it has to be noted.

The bowler to follow is Avesh Khan. With a 28% win rate in the last two years the 16/54.20 that he takes most wickets has appeal. Key men like Prab Singh, Marcus Stoinis nd Shreyas Iyer have barely faced him in IPL. Avesh is fit again after a lay-off and he should have improved for the run last time versus SRH.

Recommended Bet Back Avesh Khan top LSG bowler SBK 16/5

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!