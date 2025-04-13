Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: More misery for CSK

Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings

Monday 14 April, 11:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings IPL team news

Lucknow Super Giants are bang in the play-off picture and they should view this as a huge opportunity to solidify their position as contenders. But they might not be at full-strength.

Mitch Marsh missed the win over Gujarat because his daughter was unwell. Domestic batter Hinmat Singh, career strike rate in the 130s, was drafted in. Rishabh Pant opened in Marsh's absence.

Matt Breetzke, the South African, or Shahbaz Ahmed, the all-rounder, may feel aggrieved they didn't get a chance.

Possible LSG XI: Markram, Pant/Breetzke, Pooran, Badoni, Miller, Samad, Shardul, Rathi, Deep, Siddharth/Avesh

Chennai have lost five straight and although their title aspirations may not be mathematically over they know they're done. Winning seven of their last eight group matches isn't going to happen to even stand a chance of a top four slot.

Confusion reigns. Ravi Ashwin was used at No 6 in defeat by Kolkata as they pathetically searched for a solution to Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence. Two overseas picks Sam Curran and Jamie Overton are un-selectable and the unholy trinity of domestic signings (Tripathi, Hooda and Shankar) mean they will do extremely well not to finish bottom.

Matheesha Pathirana wasn't picked last time but we would expect him to come in as an impact player.

Possible CSK XI: Ravindra, Conway (Pathirana), Tripathi, Shankar, Dube, Jadeja, Ashwin, Dhoni, Noor, Khamboj, Khaleel

Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings IPL pitch report

In the 17 IPL matches at Lucknow, more than 190 has been busted five times in first-innings. The 20-over par line may be in the low 180s. Sportsbook offer both teams innings runs over/under. Chennai are a sell at 170.5 at 5/61.84. They were awful against KKR, being rolled for 103. They just don't have the hitting power to keep up with the modern way.

In 12 of the 17 matches the sixes have come under the 15.5 mark which Sportsbook offer. But we may now leave that market as Nic Pooran's relentless hitting makes it a little close to call.

Lucknow are no better than 1.768/11 for their fifth win of the campaign. Another three wins should see them in the top four and it would be a surprise if they didn't notch one of those off here.

Chennai are dreadful. They have no idea what their best XI is and few of the players that take to the field seem to be clear on what their role is. They are carrying players now, such as an unfit MS Dhoni, and the mega auction should have been an opportunity for an overhaul. Instead they signed dross.

We just don't see how CSK can keep pace with Lucknow's hitters in this game and it could be a comfortable home win.

Any opportunity to back LSG in a drift to even money is one to be taken. As stated, they are much faster scorers than Chennai. They are much more capable of sudden changes of pace in an innings. So although, if we get a close contest, it may appear they're struggling they should be able to put their foot down.

On a similar note Sportsbook's 4/61.67 that LSG hit the most sixes is likely to see some action. LSG have hit the most sixes so far this season at 67 with Chennai bottom of the pile with 32.

Pathirana appears to need management to keep him fit, which is all very strange. Bowling four overs three times a week shouldn't be a big deal. But at least he is fresh for our bet on him at 11/43.75 for top CSK bowler. He is yet to win outright so is very much in the win zone. He is by far their most reliable in terms of win rate and strike rate.

Recommended Bet Back Matheesha Pathirana top CSK bowler SBK 11/4

