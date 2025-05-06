Indian Premier League

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: This week's best bets as IPL reaches its business end

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
IPL trophy
Get our Cricket...Only Bettor experts' views on the latest from the IPL

Sam Collins hosts this week's Cricket...Only Bettor as Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann recommend the best bets for three IPL matches as well as the latest from the outright markets...

  • Cricket...Only Bettor Indian Premier League 2025 latest

  • Betting strategies, match previews and more for the IPL

  • Tips for three of this week's games plus best bets

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor

Listen to this week's Cricket...Only Bettor after another eventful week left Mumbai Indians as the outright favourites at a little shorter than 2/13.00 on the Betfair Exchange

Sam Collins, Ed Hawkins, Richard Mann and Paul Krishnamurty have the IPL betting angles and all the stats, trends and best bets for three games: KKR v Chennai, Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals and LSG v RCB.

Ed also provides the team news and the all-important pitch information.

Paul is still laying Mumbai and argues that the outright market has got it wrong about the five-time champions.

He runs through their remaining fixtures, and those of the teams around them, to explain why he is still cool on the Indians.  

Ed believes the favourites are a difficult team to call - on an impressive six-game winning sequence but against poor teams. 

Richard points out that we have been seeing big scores even as the tournament has progressed to its latter stages.

And have Delhi Capitals missed their chance to challenge for this season's IPL?

Ashutosh Sharm Delhi Capitals.jpg

The podcast team discuss this and more on this week's episode of Cricket...Only Bettor.

The Cricket...Only Bettor podcast is your indispensable guide to the IPL 2025. Listen to this week's show for the latest.

And remember - Ed Hawkins previews every IPL 2025 match on Betting.Betfair so read his tips here.

Now read IPL match previews and get the best bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Indian Premier League

Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Time for Gurbaz gamble

  • Ed Hawkins
Sunil Narine n
Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: G&T tough to swallow for hosts

  • Ed Hawkins
Kagiso Rabada
Pakistan Super League

Pakistan Super League Tips Matches 24 and 25: 50/1 top-bat gamble

  • Ed Hawkins
Babar Azam

Indian Premier League Predictions


Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Time for Gurbaz gamble

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

IPL Betting Hub | Doubles Delight |

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

A 9/1 name the finalists bet

  • Editor