Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: Runs galore in the IPL

The Cricket...Only Bettor podcast team agree that the Indian Premier League has got off to a brilliant start with runs galore scored in the opening matches.

It has been a thrilling time on the Betfair Exchange too where Delhi Capitals were matched at 50.049/1 in-play before they beat Lucknow Super Giants who saw £1.4m matched on them at 1.021/50. The game saw a brilliant finish and there could be more to come.

Meanwhile, the impact players are living up to their name and the market is being slow to catch up with the high-scoring, according to Betting.Betfair cricket tipsters Ed Hawkins.

Ed, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann discuss the highs and lows from the first round of matches and share their betting insights.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are the favourites to win the tournament. But which other teams have impressed so far? Are the podcast team more convinced that than they were last week by Mumbai Indians? Can defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders contend after losing their first match?

The podcast team discuss all of this and more in this week's Cricket...Only Bettor and recommend their best bets.

