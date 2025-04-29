Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: This week's match previews, best bets and outrights latest
Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann have the best bets for 3 IPL matches as well as the latest from the outright markets...
Cricket...Only Bettor Indian Premier League 2025 latest
Betting strategies, match previews and more for the IPL
Tips for three of this week's games plus best bets
Listen to this week's Cricket...Only Bettor after another eventful week in the IPL saw 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi become the youngest centurion in men's T20, astonishing run chases and Mumbai Indians cementing their place as favourites to win the IPL.
In this week's episode, Ed Hawkins, Richard Mann and Paul Krishnamurty have the IPL betting angles and all the stats, trends and best bets for three games: Chennai v Punjab, Rajasthan v Mumbai, Gujarat v Sunrisers.
Ed also provides the team news and there is the all-important pitch info.
Are Mumbai looking good to win a record sixth title?
Richard thinks that, after a slow start, the Indians are doing things "the Mumbai way". However, he believes there are better teams in the tournament and so does Paul who has layed the favourites.
And how much attention should bettors pay to cricket commentators? The podcast team discuss this and more on this week's episode of Cricket...Only Bettor.
The Cricket...Only Bettor podcast is your indispensable guide to the IPL 2025. Listen to this week's show for the latest.
