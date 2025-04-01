Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: IPL latest betting strategies and tips

Cricket...Only Bettor Indian Premier League 2025 latest

Betting strategies, match previews and more for the IPL

Is this year's Indian Premier League wide open? Recent results suggest it could be. But what do the Cricket...Only Bettor podcast team think after another week or matches?

Listen to this week's episode as host Ed Hawkins discusses the latest from the IPL with Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann.

Have they changed their minds about any of the teams they fancied pre-tournament?

Our experts will never jump to hasty conclusions but even they admit that there have been surprises so far and that could have big implications for which teams are in the running later in the tournament.

So what are bettors to make of it? If you are confused by some of the upsets so far, you need to listen to the podcast to hear our experts make sense of events in this week's Cricket...Only Bettor.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were popular with punters before the tournament but can they muster the consistency to win it?

Kolkata Knight Riders are also on the drift in the Betfair market. And where are things going wrong for Chennai Super Kings?

Listen to the podcast for previews of three of this week's matches and get our experts' best bets.

