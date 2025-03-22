Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Tips: Runfest for the opener

IPL Saturday Superboost

Betfair are offering punters a brilliant superboost for Kolkata Knight Riders v RC Bengaluru - the first match of the Indian Premier League 2025 - and the focus is on a legend of the game.

Virat Kholi hit 38 sixes in IPL 2024, on the way to becoming the season's top run-scorer, so the chance to back Kohli to hit a six at 6/42.50 boosted from 4/61.67 in this year's curtain-raiser is not one to miss.

Recommended Bet Back Virat Kohli to hit a six WAS 4/6 NOW SBK 6/4

Kolkata Knight Riders v Bengaluru Royal Challengers

Saturday 22 March, 14:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL team news

Kolkata Knight Riders have a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane as the holders look to defend their crown. They remain a strong and balanced outfit despite losing the likes of Shreyas Iyer, last year's skip, and Mitchell Starc.

They were the No 1 ranked team for batting power last season and third on bowling economy. If they are to retain the former position new signing Quinton de Kock and Sunil narine must defy the dying of the light. Varun Chakratharty, probably the best spinner in the tournament, and pacer Harshit Rana must combine. Spencer Johnson is the new Starc so to speak.

They are likely to swap out Varun for a batter and vice versa with the impact player rule retained. Ang Raghuvanshi's hitting should keep the pedal down on run rate.

Probable KKR XI: de Kock, Narine, Rahane, Venkatesh, Rinku, Ramandeep, Russell, Harshit, Johnson, Markande/Arora, Varun

Bengaluru Royal Challengers will be hopeful that Josh Hazlewood has fully recovered from the injury which kept him out of the Champions Trophy. Hazlewood has arrived with the squad and is crucial to their prospects. If he isn't yet fit, Nuwan Thushara, who has elite numbers behind him, is a good replacement.

RCB also have a new skip in the shape of Rajat Patidar. Phil Salt and Bhuv Kumar are notable auction pick-ups. Spinner Suyash Sharma could be used as an impact player with the ball. Dev Padikkal likewise with the bat, perhaps highlighting their lack of resources.

Possible RCB XI: Kohli, Salt, Patidar, Bethell/David, Livingstone, Jitesh, Krunal, Swapnil, Bhuv, Hazlewood/Thushara, Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL pitch report

Betting early doors on a tournament can be tricky so we have to resolutely stick to what we know. And that is... Eden Gardens is a road.

There does appear to be outstanding early value, too. Overs 186.5 on the 20-over par line is a bet. There is rain around earlier on in the day but that should have burned off by start time. And the 20-over stipulation protects us from any loss of overs. That mark has been a winner in nine of the last 15.

Recommended Bet Back over 186.5 20-over runs EXC 2.0

There's a bit of value on total match sixes with Betfair Sportsbook. The line is 18.5 with overs available at even money. That's won eight times in the last 16 in IPL and four times in the seven matches last season.

Kolkata should have the edge in terms of scoring most runs in the first six overs and Sportsbook are generous with their line for their powerplay. Overs 53.5 is available at 5/61.84. Last season KKR averaged 60 in that period and Bengaluru conceded an average of 57. Yes, personnel have changed but a bet's a bet and the mentality and plans may be the same.

In for a penny, in for a pound. Another bet on runs option is for a first-innings century. That's an 18% chance in the last four years at the venue. Betfair Sportsbook rate it at 10.5% with the odds of 17/29.50. It is one we might keep returning to until we get a winner.

KKR are the 1.865/6 favourites with RCB 2.166/5. It's not a great price about Bengaluru, who must prove that they have improved their bowling unit and plans to laucnh a title charge. On an Eden Gardens flatty this is a test.

The hosts would represent a fair wager. Last season, KKR beat RCB twice. They have also won six of the last seven on the head-to-heads. It's not unreasonable to expect that KKR should be skinnier at home, where they have won their last four.

Big runs are crucial at Eden Gardens. And they are relatively easy to come by. That gives punters two options on the match odds to trade. One, you trade the side batting first into red-hot status. One would expect KKR to be capable of going into at least 1.402/5.

Or, two, we keep our powder dry and go in on the chaser at inflated odds. In an ideal world that is KKR who are masters of the chase. Up against an RCB bowling line-up which has much to prove and can be chaotic in the field, they would be a solid odds-against option.

Virat Kohli has a 41.5% win rate for top RCB bat in the last two years. That's the highest of any batter in the comp. Sportsbook offer 9/52.80 that he wins again. The smarter bet may be the 2/13.00 for a 50, which is surely the minimum required.

It also takes others out of the bet so you're relying on just one man. Sportsbook have offered a Superboost on Kohli hitting a six, going from 4/61.67 to 6/42.50. Kohli hit two on his last visit to EG against KKR.

Andre Russell is underrated for top KKR bowler at 11/26.50. He could well bowl at the death to pick up cheap wickets. But Varun may be all the rage at 11/43.75, which is bang on his win rate. There's a science behind it, too. RCB are stacked with right-handers, making them vulnerable to the ball spinning away. Varun hasn average of just 15 against RHBs. RCB could have a top six of all right-handers. To that end, krunal Pandya may have to be parachuted in to the top order to break them up and attack Varun. Sportsbook go 16/117.00 he top scores.

The best way to play Varun may be to go long of his performance quote with Sportsbook at 20.5 (qpt per run, 10 per catch and 20 per wicket). He has an average make-up of 27 in his career.

Recommended Bet Back Varun over 20.5 performance points SBK 5/6

