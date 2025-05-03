Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals IPL tips: Hosts far too short

KKR 1.69 5/7 favourites

Eden Gardens may start to slow up

Trade chance for Royals

KKR sixes line high

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals

Sunday 4 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals IPL team news

KKR will need to win at least three of their last four to stand a chance of squeezing into the play-offs. Their win over Delhi last time was in the nick of time.

They posted 204 and held on. Ankkrish Raghuvanshi was promoted to No 4 and he top scored with 44 from 32. Rinku Singh also found hitting form but Andre Russell continues to struggle. The spin of Sunil Narine, who took three wickets, cracked the chase.

Probable KKR XI: Gurbaz, Narine, Rahane, Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh (Arora sub), Rinku, Russell, Powell, Roy, Hashit, Varun,

Royals are out with just three wins from 11. A hammering at the hands of Mumbai confirmed it was season over although they never really had a squeak of the top four. They remain without skipper Sanju Samson, who is targeting the next game against Chennai for a return.

Royals' should probably have at least three more wins than they do with three chases in their pocket only for victory to slip away. Finishers like Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Shugham Dubey just haven't delivered.

Probable RR XI: Jaiswal, Suryavanshi, Rana, Parag, Jurel, Hetmyer, Dubey (Farooqi sub), Archer, Theekshana, Kartikeya, Madhwal

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals IPL pitch report

Eden Gardens has been reliable for batters. More than 200 has been breached three times in five this season and the 20-over par line at 197.5 for overs has won in four. There are signs, however, from previous tournaments that runs start to come down at around this stage. And neither batting team could be classed as reliable.

The sixes overs line is 19.5. That has won nine in the last 21 so an even money wager is not advised. KKR, despite reputation, have struggled for maximums and are averaging less than eight per game. The 4/61.67 they go under 10.5 catches the eye. Thudnertorms earlier in the day should have cleared by match time.

KKR are as short as 1.695/7 for victory. Perhaps they are skinny because one team needs to win and the other is 'on the beach'. We're not sure cricket teams operate with the latter mindset, however.

Indeed, playing with freedom and without pressure can bring out the best in players in such a technical contest. Besides, there is no evidence this season that the hosts should be as short to beat anyone. Gamblers who backed them at no better than 2.588/5 against Punjab - when they failed to chase 111 - will not need reminding.

If the wicket is good, there is an opportunity for a back-to-lay with Royals batting first. Their fast starters up front could get them into a position at the break where favourites status is achievable. We'll be looking for around the 1.9010/11 mark.

Recommended Bet Trade Royals batting first to: EXC 1.90

Jofra Archer top scored for Royals last time and late season is often the time for lower-order winners. There aren't any standout prices, however, on the Sportsbook lists. Russell is often a go-to but there's been nothing in his form to suggest that 11/112.00 should be taken. Venkatesh Iyer is an option for KKR but he should be bigger than 4s given that he was demoted a place last time.