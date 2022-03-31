Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Chak attack on the cards

Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings

Friday 1 April, 15:00

TV: live on BT Sport

More brains from KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders got their April Fools' joke in early on Wednesday with a stinker of a batting effort against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They could post only 118.

There was lots wrong with the performance and for all their gusto and intent, one will wonder whether they have an issue against tweak considering Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket haul.

Andre Russell was sucker-punched just as he threatened to get KKR to a defendable score. Instead of recognising that he needed to be there at the death, Russell was frustrated and played a rash stroke. They need to work on brains, not just brawn. Pat Cummins might help but he not available until April 6.

Possible XI: Venkatesh, Rahane, Shreyas, Rana, Billings, Narine, Jackson, Russell, Southee, Umesh, Chakravarthy

Punjab power

Punjab Kings could well prove to be the most entertaining side in the tournament. And also the most frustrating.

They have batting power to die for but are vulnerable with the ball. Their strengths and weaknesses were highligted in victory in the opener against RCB.

Around the park their bowlers went as they conceded 205. Nerveless they were in the chase as one batter after another played with freedom and intent.

Help could be at hand with the ball. Kagiso Rabada has served his isolation period and should be available for selection. No sign of Jonny Bairstow yet.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Agarwal, Rajapaksa, Livingstone, Bawa, Shahrukh, Odean, Harpreet, Arshdeep, Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Pitch report

The Wankhede is pushing 170 as first-innings score average and pushing 60% for a toss bias for the chaser. With both of these teams intent merchants with the bat, runs could flow for the full 40.

We would expect the runs par line to be set at 170. Sportsbook prices for both teams to score 160 or more and 170 or more are ones to be checked. They're safe bets. Both for 200 will be chunky and it's not as risky as it seems.

Sixes markets are of interest. We ha seen 10 and eight in the two games so far which is below par of around 14.3 These two hitters could go over the 13.5 offered by Sportsbook at 5/6. Bet the Sportsbook odds here.

Punjab too short

Punjab Kings are 1.738/11 with Kolkata 2.305/4. Odds historians will not that the price on Punjab must be one of the shortest they have ever been against these rivals. Bet the match odds here.

And it's hard not to reckon there's been an overreaction to KKR's loss to RCB. We like Punjab and their aggression with the bat, but we won't be backing them very often at those prices.

Indeed, particularly on a surface which is likely to keep both sides of batsmen keen for the duration. Plenty of flips and flops here.

Tops value

Venkatesh and Shikhar Dhawan have both been price-boosted by Sportsbook for top KKr and Delhi bat respectively. Venkatesh is 13/5 and Dhawan 23/10. Russell, a winner for us last time, is cut from 11s to 8s.

One wonders whether Punjab could also be a team targeted by pace-off as the tournament progresses so the excellent Varun Chakravarthy could spin a web on the surface. Chakravarthy is one of the most reliable winners on this market in the last couple of years and should go well. here.