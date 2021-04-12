IPL Tuesday Tips: Dre Russ the right price to fire as KKR face Mumbai
Ed Hawkins scans for value on the side markets as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Tuesday
"The only two incorrect prices we can find for top KKR bat is the 7/1 about Andre Russell and 33s about Pat Cummins"
Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians
Tuesday 13 April 15.00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Top KKR bat
Nitish Rana, our pick for top KKR tournament runscorer, got off to a flier with a fluid half-century against Sunrisers to take honours. Can he do it again? More importantly, is he value?
Sportsbook go 10/3. On three-year form he's too short but, of course, this is the first season he has started as an opener so we're betting blind somewhat. In his entire T20 career he has opened six times and won four. A good rate but that's a small study sample.
The only two incorrect prices we can find is the 7/1 about Andre Russell and 33s about Pat Cummins. Dre Russ didn't top last season so he we're hoping he can rediscover historic form. Cummins is batting a place lower down this term.
Top Mumbai bat
Quinton de Kock is available after quarantine and he is straight into the value section at Sportsbook's 3/1 for top Mumbai bat. De Kock has a 3.1% edge at those odds on three-year win rate.
Whether he displaces Chris Lynn, who was in fine form in game one against Bangalore, remains to be seen. There's almost 13% points on Lynn's price but we have a rule of not following the money and going for a back-to-back wins.
Top KKR bowler
Prasidh Krishna won for Kolkata in game one. He tests our rule about back-to-back winners with Sportsbook taking a risk at 4/1. Krishna returns 27.7% of the time.
Guaranteed to bowl at the death, Krishna is a coming force and has broken into the India team. That 4/1 might not last past this contest.
We also note Harbhajan Singh's 5/1 on a turning wicket. He bowled only one over in the success over Sunrisers, however. On three-year form Harbhajan returns 41.6%. Shakib-al-Hasan is also chunky at 9/2.
Top Mumbai bowler
Rahul Chahar had an expensive start for Mumbai against Bangalore. Arguably his inability to keep it tight cost them the game. As a result, Sportsbook have pushed him out to 9/2.
Chahar could well bowl in the powerplay, boosting his chance of cheap wickets, and with a return rate of 35.4% he is worth a risk. It's a competitive field, though, with Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen dangerous at the death.
Ed Hawkins P-L
2021: +9.99
2020: +5.91
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pts
Based only on available prices. Does not include back-to-lay in-running match advice or commission rate. Figures 2013-2016 on 1pt level stakes. Includes Hawk-Eye stats column p-l & COB Best Bets year end