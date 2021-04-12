IPL Tuesday Tips: Dre Russ the right price to fire as KKR face Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians

Tuesday 13 April 15.00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Top KKR bat

Nitish Rana, our pick for top KKR tournament runscorer, got off to a flier with a fluid half-century against Sunrisers to take honours. Can he do it again? More importantly, is he value?

Sportsbook go 10/3. On three-year form he's too short but, of course, this is the first season he has started as an opener so we're betting blind somewhat. In his entire T20 career he has opened six times and won four. A good rate but that's a small study sample.

The only two incorrect prices we can find is the 7/1 about Andre Russell and 33s about Pat Cummins. Dre Russ didn't top last season so he we're hoping he can rediscover historic form. Cummins is batting a place lower down this term.

Top Mumbai bat

Quinton de Kock is available after quarantine and he is straight into the value section at Sportsbook's 3/1 for top Mumbai bat. De Kock has a 3.1% edge at those odds on three-year win rate.

Whether he displaces Chris Lynn, who was in fine form in game one against Bangalore, remains to be seen. There's almost 13% points on Lynn's price but we have a rule of not following the money and going for a back-to-back wins.

Top KKR bowler

Prasidh Krishna won for Kolkata in game one. He tests our rule about back-to-back winners with Sportsbook taking a risk at 4/1. Krishna returns 27.7% of the time.

Guaranteed to bowl at the death, Krishna is a coming force and has broken into the India team. That 4/1 might not last past this contest.

We also note Harbhajan Singh's 5/1 on a turning wicket. He bowled only one over in the success over Sunrisers, however. On three-year form Harbhajan returns 41.6%. Shakib-al-Hasan is also chunky at 9/2.

Top Mumbai bowler

Rahul Chahar had an expensive start for Mumbai against Bangalore. Arguably his inability to keep it tight cost them the game. As a result, Sportsbook have pushed him out to 9/2.

Chahar could well bowl in the powerplay, boosting his chance of cheap wickets, and with a return rate of 35.4% he is worth a risk. It's a competitive field, though, with Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen dangerous at the death.