IPL Tuesday Tips: De Villiers due to do some damage

Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Tuesday 27 April 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Top Delhi bat

Prithvi Shaw top-batted for only the fourth time in four editions of the IPL in Delhi's nerve-shredding Super Over success against Sunrisers Hyderabad. There's unlikely to be a rush to bet him to go back-to-back at Sportsbook's 4/1, however.

Is this the time to return to ultra-reliable Shikhar Dhawan? He is 21/10 and has three wins in five. Ordinarily, yes. But there is a mistake to take advantage of instead.

Sportsbook go 30/1 that Lalit Yadav top scores. Yadav batted at number four against Mumbai Indians and didn't disgrace himself. Against Sunrisers he didn't play. His T20 record is fantastic, striking at 149 and averaging more than 40. Even allowing for the step-up in class there is no way he should be written off.

With Ravi Ashwin leaving the tournament to be with his family during the Covid crisis a homegrown spot is up for grabs and Yadav may be returned to the XI, particularly because his off-breaks are useful.

Top Bangalore bat

The wait goes on for Virat Kohli backers. He has now drawn a blank five games in a row for top bat yet even a fine record at Ahmedabad is unlikely to convince us that Sportsbook's 21/10 is a wager.

Kohli topped the overall run charts for India against England at the venue in a five-match T20 series. But despite an unbeaten 72 against Rajasthan, when he was outpaced by Dev Padikkal, he has been something of a flop in the opening berth.

His win rate has dipped from 34% pre-tournament to 29% so at 21/10 (32%) it is impossible to get involved.

There is, however, a one per cent edge on AB De Villiers. His win rate is also down. He is also overdue. Really, he should've brought home the bacon in defeat by Chennai. He is 10/3 but we expect Sportsbook to boost him to 4s.