IPL Saturday Tips: Coulter-Nile and Curran are juicy prices

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings

Saturday 1 May 15.00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Coulter-Nile underrated

Nathan Coulter-Nile made a surprise return to the Mumbai Indians team against Rajasthan. If he holds on to his spot, he is worthy of a wager at 5/1 to be top wicket-taker.

Coulter-Nile came in for Ishan Kishan in a surprise move. Swapping a batter for a bowler in a team which had struggled for runs paid off, however, as Mumbai won and Coulter-Nile bowled four tight overs.

Sportsbook are taking a risk going so big because of the likelihood that Coulter-Nile will bowl at the death. He bowled the last over against the Royals and did a solid job.

The Australian's record against Chennai is not too shabby, either. He has five wickets in three innings and an economy rate of under seven.

Juicy Curran

Sam Curran batted in every position bar No 3 from opener to No 8 last season for Chennai. That he has not batted higher than No 6 and not made it to the crease at all three times shows how improved the Super Kings have been.

He could be worth a follow in-play for this contest. He notched a half-century against Mumbai last term (top scoring from No 7). Sportsbook go 18/1. We make him a 14/1 chance on three-year win rate. The smartest move might be to bet in-play. At least 30/1 should be available.

Runs in offing

The Delhi wicket has looked decent for batters so far. At the time of writing each of the four teams had busted 170 in two matches. Sportsbook go 10/11 that both make 160 or more.

In the last 20 T20 matches at the venue, 11 out of 20 have seen both teams make 160 or more. Seven of the last 13 CSK-MI head-to-heads have also notched.