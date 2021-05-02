IPL Monday Tips: Padikkal and Rana all the rage

Kolkata Knight Riders v Bangalore Royal Challengers

Monday 3 May, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Padikkal trumps Kohli

Virat Kohli made it two wins in 14 over the last two editions of the IPL for top-bat wins by copping against Punjab Kings. He didn't quite hack up, however, scraping over the line with a tortured 35.

Sportsbook have price-boosted him to 12/5. There are unlikely to be many takers of that price given his struggles this term. Instead, opening partner Dev Paddikal may hold more interest at an inflated 7/2.

Padikkal is the rising batting star and we can expect a gamble on him next season for overall top tournament bat. Until then, however, he is value in an individual innings at the odds. With six wins in 21, there is a chunky edge in our favour.

AB De Villiers has appeal at 7/2 as well. It is not short enough on win rate. But there is a strong chance yo'll get at least 5/1 if you wait and bet in-play. His price drifts quickly considering he has been batting at No 5.

With the relationship strong between man of the match and big runs, it is worth pointing out that Padikkal is 14/1 for the gong. De Villiers is 8/1.

Stick with Rana

Sportsbook have price-boosted Nitish Rana to a whopping 7/2 for top Kolkata Knight Riders bat. They have long been unconvinced by Kolkata's top runscorer in the tournament but it remains a crazy price for an opening bat.

And one with such a good record as Rana. He's hit a dodgy patch, sure, but he still has five wins in 12 in that position. After a fast start with consecutive fifties in the first two games he has perhaps lost his nerve because of Kolkata's weak batting that follows.

Earlier in the campaign against RCB he looked set for another decent return. He'd made 18 from 11 before making a mistake against Yuz Chahal. He's worth a gamble to finish what he started. Rana is 11/1 for man of the match.

