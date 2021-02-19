IPL 2021 Odds: Mumbai 7/2 for title as Chennai land Moeen Ali

Mumbai Indians are 7/2 to win a third successive IPL title on the day that the first round auction for the 2021 season took place.

England's Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan were among the high-profile deals as they were snapped up by Chennai 7/1 and Punjab 9/1 respectively.

Rajasthan Royals broke the record for an auction fee by picking up South African all-rounder Chris Morris for £1.6m. At 8/1 they're among the outsiders but the capture of Morris shows they mean business in 2021.

As for the Aussies, Steve Smith was bought by the Delhi Capitals 9/2 - the second favourites in the Sportsbook market on the outright IPL winner - and Royal Challengers Bangalore 5/1 won the battle to secure Glenn Maxwell's services.

Super Kings win Moeen bidding war

Punjab were also keen on Moeen, as the off-spinner found himself the subject of a bidding-war, but he opted to join the Super Kings who were the last team to win this competition in 2018, before Mumbai triumphed in 2019 and '20.

Moeen leaves Bangalore, where he played for the last two seasons. He fills the Super Kings' last overseas spot and will link up there with international team-mate Sam Curran.

Moeen, whose skills as an all-rounder make him an asset in the IPL, left the England squad following this week's second Test against India as part of the ECB's rotation policy for all-format players. He should feel refreshed in time for the beginning of the IPL in April.

Malan, who tops the ICC T20 batting rankings, will make his debut in the IPL after being sold to Punjab Kings, while fellow England star Tom Curran will turn out for Delhi Capitals.

England openers Alex Hales and Jason Roy both went unsold in the first round.

England ODI captain Eoin Morgan, team-mates Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan and Jos Buttler were retained by their respective franchises.

