IPL 2025: Where are the England players and how will they perform?

The Indian Premier League is the biggest and best domestic T20 competition in the world with some of the top cricketers on the planet taking part in the 2025 IPL - which includes a number of England stars.

But how will they get on? Here's a pick of the top English talent and their best bets for the 2025 IPL.

Jos Buttler - Ex-captain has point to prove with Titans

England's now former white ball captain Jos Buttler was the big English signing in the IPL auction, with the Gujarat Titans winning a serious bidding war for the wicketkeeper-batter following his release from long-term franchise Rajasthan Royals.

The 34-year-old was the top batter in the 2022 IPL when he scored a superb 863 runs in the competition, and has finished 18th and 24th the last two seasons.

Now with the Titans, Buttler will open the batting with Shubman Gill - who is the 10/111.00 joint-favourite with Virat Kohli to be top IPL batsman this season.

Buttler is 14/115.00 for top tournament runscorer though and 21/103.10 to outscore Gill to be the Titans' top runscorer - which essentially looks like a match bet.

Buttler did manage a better top score and average than Gill last season despite scoring fewer runs and playing a game less though, so this could be a close call.

Jofra Archer - Royals expect wickets

England speedster Jofra Archer is back with the Rajasthan Royals after they spent £1.1m for his services, so will expect wickets by the bucketload.

Archer played for the Royals between 2018-21 when he took 15-11-20 wickets and won the league's MVP award in 2020 - before a disappointing and limited campaign with the Mumbai Indians in 2023.

Archer is 20/121.00 to be top tournament wicket taker, which is banking on a huge return to form, but he's well in with a shout of topping the charts for the Royals as he's 13/53.60 to be his team's top wicket taker.

Phil Salt - Bengaluru want big return from £1m man

Nobody wanted Phil Salt for the 2024 season, but after being a late replacement for Jason Roy he went on to score 435 runs as the top English batter in the IPL and second top scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders.

His fortunes changed this season as Royal Challengers Bengaluru splashed out £1 million for his services - and teams don't spalsh out that amount of cash unless they expect a big return.

That means he'll open the batting with the great Virat Kohli - but the bad news is he'll open the batting wit the great Virat Kohli! He's 10/34.33 to be top runscorer with the Royal Challengers as Kohli is 5/61.84 favourite.

There is hope though, as although Kohli was better among most stats, Salt actually had a better strike rate than the man who finished as the IPL top runscoerer last season.

If you fancy Salt to upset the odds and beat Kohli this time you may as well take the 17/118.00 on Salt to score the most runs in the entire tournament - not many will finish above Kohli.

Liam Livingstone - Gamechanger 16/1 to top score for RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stumped up almost £800,000 to sign Liam Livingstone in the hope that his attacking batting and even spin bowling can change a few games their way.

This will be his sixth IPL season so he's well used to it now, and although he's not hit the headlines much he's shown that given a full season he can impress - with his IPL high of 437 runs in 2020 coming when he played his most matches in a single season (12).

He's got some serious work to do with both Kohli and Salt above him in the order, but it only takes a few big knocks to make the 16/117.00 on being the team's top run scorer looks enticing.

Jacob Bethell - Must seize opportunities when they come

Jacob Bethell will make it an English trio at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after he joined Salt and Livingstone at the team following the auction - where Punjab Kings also put a bid in for the all-rounder.

Bethell may well make an impact at some stage, but he's up against some mighty performers in the batting line-up and if anything the 20/121.00 on him being top runscorer looks a touch on the short side.

Moeen Ali - Veteran targets career best with KKR

A veteran now of seven IPL seasons, the bookies don't think Moeen Ali will do too much damage with the Kolkata Knight Riders as he's well down the betting for both runscorer and wicket taker.

Ali is 33/134.00 to take the most wickets for the Knight Riders and 25/126.00 to top the batting charts and score most runs - and batting down the order doesn't help with that.

Still, his season's best is 357 runs which would have put him fourth on the team last year, so although he'll need a career best he's not without a chance.

Sam Curran - 6/1 could end up looking Super price

The talented England all rounder is 16/117.00 to be top batsman for the Chennai Super Kings and with a career best of 276 runs in an IPL season that's about right as he just won't face enough balls even though he's a fine player.

With the ball he's got a much better shout as 6/17.00 to be top Super Kings wicket taker - he certainly started his IPL career well as he took a hat-trick in his second game in 2019.

And he could have a great chance to deliver here as he took 16 wickets last year, which would've been just one behind the top bowler on the Chennai squad.

Jamie Overton - 25/1 shot could be Chennai's dark horse

Joining Sam Curran on the Chennai Super Kings is Jamie Overton who will make his IPL debut this season, so is an unknown quantity here as a 25/126.00 shot to take the most wickets.

He's played 162 T20s though and 12 T20 internationals so has plenty of experience, and with 129 total T20 wickets and his international strike rate in particular of 12.3 looks very healthy. It's probably just a wait-and-see season but he could be a dark horse if he gets off to a good start.

Will Jacks - Indians recruit can build on brilliant debut

The Mumbai Indians picked up Will Jacks in the auction from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he scored 230 runs and took two wickets in eight matches during his IPL debut last year.

His highlight was a brilliant 100 not out for the Challengers and the Indians obviously fancy he can do more of that this season - and the bookies aren't taking any chances as he's just 4/15.00 to be top team batsman.

Reece Topley - Mumbai man needs game time

Reece Topley joins Will Jacks with Mumbai for what will be his third season in IPL and hopefully a much better one - as he's played just five matches in total across his first two years.

He's bowled 102 balls in the IPL taking five wickets and overall in domestic T20 he's taken 230 wickets from 190 games. He's a big outsider at [20/1] to be Mumbai's top wicket taker, mainly due to lack of game time but if he gets a better run this year he could be dangerous.