Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Head and Sai bats to bet

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Friday 2 May, 15:00

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team news

Gujarat suffered a stunning upset by the blade of a 14-year-old, Vaibhav Suryvanshi last time out. Having looked like a shoo-in for the top two they find themselves fourth with Mumbai threatening to open a two-point gap with a win over Rajasthan on Thursday.

They have made a often-trailed tweaks to their XI. Finally they added another overseas player with Karim Janat, the Afghan all-rounder, brought in. Janat has a 17% boundary percentage with the bat which is not too shabby. Sherfane Rutherford missed that match but it is not clear why. Kagiso Rabada remains absent.

Probable GT XI: Sai, Gill (Ishant sub), Buttler, Sundar, Tewatia, Shahrukh, Janat, Rashid, Sai, Siraj

Kamindu Mendis, the Sri Lanka all-rounder, got SRH over the line against Chennai in what could prove to be the battle for the wooden spoon. It would seem mighty harsh if he was ditched.

He certainly helps with the balance of the XI and they may, in time, regret not using him more often particularly with Adam Zampa back in Australia for the last few weeks. He is a canny spinner as well as offering class with the bat. Mohammad Shami is fit after an injury scare.

Probable SRH XI: Abhishek, Head (Ansari), Ishan, Klaasen, Verma, Mendis, Reddy, Cummins, Harshal, Unadkat, Shami

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL pitch report

There could not be a more base gambling question than red or black? It's all about the colour of the soil at Ahmedabad. Red for runs, black for bowlers turning the screw on something slow and low. Assuming that the hosts have some sway with the ground staff it would be a surprise if they didn't go for black. Why, after all, would you give Sunrisers the opportunity to swing through the line with their top order on something flat? It would be ridiculous.

Of course there are no guarantees in this IPL. Who could have foreseen both teams scoring 190 at the Chepauk after four games and on a used surface to boot? Or the runfest in Jaipur. Against Mumbai, GT went for black and posted 190 before rolling their rivals for 160. Sunrisers, given they appear to absolutely need a road to perform, are reliably flaky with the bat. They could only must 160 at Vizag for example and have underwhelmed five time this season. Sportsbook offer under 181.5 their match runs.

Gujarat are either at the start of a major wobble following their failure to defend 209 against Rajasthan at Jaipur (another pitch shocker) or it was a mere blip. The match odds suggests there is concern about the former.

The 1.834/5 for them to beat the second-worst team in the tournament for the second time looks big. When the sides met earlier Gujarat restricted SRH to 152 in their 20 overs. And then knocked them off with more than three overs to spare and six wickets in the hutch.

It would not have been a surprise to see them in the 1.705/7 region. And for that reason they have to be considered value.

Recommended Bet Back Gujarat to win EXC 1.83

Travis Head should have feelgood vibes returning to Ahmedabad, the scene of his epic knock to win Australia the World Cup. Head smashed 137 on a black soil surface. He is 3/14.00 for an overdue top bat win. Sai Sudharsan is also in the waiting room considering win rate and a four-game blank. Sai is 5/23.50 and has five fifties already this season. At the top of the run charts no-one is more consistent.

Recommended Bet Back Sai Sudharsan top GT bat SBK 5/2