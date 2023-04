Mumbai batters under pressure

Hardik is going well

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Tuesday 25 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Gujarat beat Lucknow last time out for one of those victories which can be annotated with: WTAF? They defended 135 despite Lucknow cruising at 110 for two. Mohit Sharma, a real bonus after injury, was a star with two wickets and Noor Ahmed too. Alzarri Joseph is having to sit out with the latter taking his spot.

Possible XII: Gill, Saha, Hardik, Manohar, Miller, Shankar, Tewatia, Rashid K, Shami, Noor, Mohit, Yadav

Mumbai's three-game winning streak was ended by Punjab's death bowlers last time out. Suryakumar Yadav looked like getting them home in a chase of 214.

Their batters are likely to come under increasing pressure due to a flaky bowling attack, even with Jofra Archer returned top the team.

Possible XII: Rohit, Kishan, Green, Yadav, Varma, David, Wadhera, Archer, Tendulkar, Shokeen, Piyush, Behrendorff

Pitch report

The pitch at Ahmedabad is one for batters with scores of 178, 204 and 177. All have been won by the chaser. That goes against the historical trend. Scores of 167 and 198 were the pre-tournament averages for first-innings and winning score respectively.

Gujarat's economy rate of 8.4 could squeeze Mumbai for under 175.5.

How to play

Mumbais' reputation still precedes them. The powerhouse franchsie are as short as 2.0811/10 despite three defeats already and it may take a while for the market to recognise they're flawed.

That makes Gujarat a solid play at a pleasing 1.8910/11. We revert to Mumbai's bowling problems. Their economy is currently 9.5 an over. Do you want to be backing a team at such skinny odds with that record? The Titans are too canny not to take the points.

Sportsbook's 13/10 that Titans win and both teams score 160 could prove a popular laternative to the match odds.

Back Gujarat 1.89

Tops value

Three could be a magic number on the top runscorer markets. Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green have found form and go off at 4/1 and 11/2 respectively. OPening rivals Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have been boosted to 3/1 respectively.