Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Rely on G and T batters for sparkle

Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants

Friday 2 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team news

Gujarat need to keep winning in their quest for a top-two finish. They are on a three-game streak having despatched Delhi with ease last time, chasing 200 without losing a wicket.

Their strength is their front three with the bat. Their weakness is the middle- to lower-order which could come under pressure in the knockouts. Sherfane Rutherford has been retained for the play-offs but they will lose Kagiso Rabada. With that in mind Gerald Coetzee may best to use to ensure he's is firing.

Probable GT bat XI: Sai (Krishna sub), Gill, Buttler, Rutherford, Shahrukh, Tewatia, Rashid, Kishore, Rabada/Coetzee, Arshad, Siraj

Lucknow's play-off hopes are over following defeat by Sunrisers. It was their fifth loss in seven as their form has well and truly collapsed under the pressure of the top-four race.

Nic Pooran did manage some much-needed runs but Rishabh Pant's horrible tournament continued with seven runs off six. The big spend on these two has contributed to a poorly stocked squad when injuries hit.

Probable LSG bat XI: Markram (Thakur sub), Marsh, Pant, Pooran, Badoni, Samad, Bishnoi, Deep, Avesh, Digvesh, O'Rourke

Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants IPL pitch report

The Ahmedabad surface, whether black or red soil wickets are used, is for the batters. The first-innings scores this term read: 224-203-217-196-243. It would be a surprise if the 20-over par line was not pushing over 200 for buyers. The run rate in the last two years (15 matches) is 9.8 and playing over 200.5 would have won nine times.

Sportsbook offer Gujarat runs at over 189.5 at 5/61.84. There is the risk that Lucknow bat first and flop, of course, but GT have breached that mark in ten of their last 13 matches at the venue.

Over sixes at 18.5 has won seven of the last 15 but last 10 form has these sides in for producing 18. Under 31.5 fours has won nine times but team form suggests 33 will be struck.

Recommended Bet Back Gujarat over 189.5 runs SBK 5/6

Gujarat are 1.645/8 for the win with Lucknow at 2.546/4. A case could be made for Lucknow at the odds but it may come with the caveat that they have to bat first. If they don't, it is probable they are much bigger at the break due to the fast-scoring nature of the surface.

Lucknow won the head-to-head when they chased Gujarat's 180 with ease but the hosts are so efficient now that LSG are likely to need some scorebaord pressure for assistance. They would represent a back-to-lay option batting first.

If that's not for you, Gujarat's ability to go after big totals without breaking sweat may tempt a wager at the break if they have bowled first. We could be looking at a choice affair. LSG's bowling has failed to convince for much of the season.

It might be time to look past Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill for runs and expect a strong performance from Jos Buttler. The England man is due a win on top bat with five blanks and two wins in the last ten. Buttler is 10/34.33 with Sportsbook. We are also waiting on a win for David Miller for LSG. He was surprisingly left out of the XI for their last game but on his former home ground the 15/28.50 has appeal. Money back if he doesn't play

Recommended Bet Back Jos Buttler top GT bat SBK 10/3