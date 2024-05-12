Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Nitish bash bosh at 4/1
Ed Hawkins says KKR should be skinnier for the win at Ahmedabad on Monday and backs a returning batter to inspire...
KKR should be shorter
Nitish a bet at 4s
Ahmedabad good for batters
Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders
Monday 13 May, 15:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders team news
Gujarat kept an unlikely play-off 'charge' alive by winning against CSK last time out. But even two more wins probably won't be enough because of poor net run rate.
Twin tons for Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill meant a complete turnaround in batting form. Matthew Wade has been added to the team while we're not sure Kartik Tyagi is a wise pick long-term with the ball.
Probable XI: Sudharsan/Warrier, Gill, Shahrukh, Miller, Tewatia, Wade, Rashid, Noor, Umesh, Mohit, Tyagi
Knight Riders have qualified and look destined for an all-important top-two finish. Nitish Rana has returned to the side for a timely boost. But we repeat: should they be giving Rahmanullah Gurbaz game time now with Phil Salt out of the play-offs?
Possible: Salt/Gurbaz, Narine, Venkatesh, Shreyas, Nitish/Arora (subs), Rinku, Russell, Ramandeep, Starc, Varun, Harshit
Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report
Ahmedabad is a good batting wicket as witnessed by Gujarat, the slowest batting team by a distance, posting 231 against CSK. Still, we'd rather play overs on KKR for runs at a probable par line at around 205.5. Both teams to score 190 may see business at 6/52.20 with Sportsbook.
Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders match prediction
Titans are 2.265/4 with Kolkata 1.784/5. That's a big price about KKR, who are the best team in the division and have won their last four.
It has been a feature of this IPL that the best sides have been resolutely above that 1.705/7 line. It's hard not to think they should be much shorter against a poor Titans team.
The Exchange strategy is simple. Any sort of drift in that KKR price is to be snaffled, either in first-innings in the field or at the break. We would be confident that a gung-ho batting line-up (strengthened with Nitish replacing Raghuvanshi) chases up to 220 here.
Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders match player bets
We've been waiting for the chance to bet Nitish again following injury. He had a decent hit in his return against Mumbai, making 33 from 23. The 4/15.00 is a wager as we know he wins at a rate of 23% over the last two years. He scored 45 off 29 against GT last term at this venue.
Recommended bets
