Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Buttler can deliver top two spot

Gujarat hot favourites

Win guarantees top-two spot

Ahemdabad flat but CSk untrustworthy

Buttler has good match-up

Ashwin could bat at No 4 again

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Sunday 25 May, 11:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings IPL team news

Gujarat had their wings clipped by Lucknow last time. But after RCB's surprise defeat by Sunrisers, a win here would guarantee them a top-two finish. It is a golden opportunity to put themselves within reach of the final.

There have been concerns about their middle- to lower-order for some time and they were realised in a stiff chase of 236. They looked likely to get within hitting distance but Rahul Tewatia and Arshad Khan produced limp efforts. Kagiso Rabada and Jos Buttler play their final game before departure.

Probable GT bat XI: Sai (Krishna sub), Gill, Buttler, Rutherford, Shahrukh, Tewatia, Arshad, Rashid, Kishore, Rabada, Siraj

Chennai continue to experiment and continue to struggle. It's 10 defeats in 13. While they look at fresh talent like Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel, it might be time to call a halt to the ludicrous cult of MS Dhoni. He struck at a pathetic 94 as CSK, on a flat pitch, tried to post something more competitive than 187 in defeat by Royals last time. Dhoni, 44, is finished and until CSK move on, well, they won't. It would be a major surprise if MS doesn't turn up again next year. He would want his farewell to be announced in good time for the send-off.

Probable CSK bat XI: Mhatre, Conway, Urvil, Ashwin, Jadeja, Brevis, Dube (Pathirana sub), Dhoni, Kamboj, Noor, Khaleel

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings IPL pitch report

The Ahmedabad surface is for the batters. The first-innings scores this term read: 235-224-203-217-196-243.Playing over 200.5 would have won ten times in the last 16.

But backing runs is still a leap of faith with a Chennai team which is averaging 173 in the last ten and Sportsbook offer their total match runs at a very low (for the pitch) 176.5. Gujarat are at 191.5 but that can't be taken in case CSK bat first.

It might not be the worst game to go against the tide and play extreme unders on CSK batting first, looking for cheap lays at 150 and 160 on innings runs.

Gujarat are 1.574/7 for the win with CSK at 2.727/4. It is hard to argue that those odds are wrong, save for the argument that pressure is playing an unusual part in the run-in. Defeats for GT and RCB when the door was open may, however, only be a clearing of the throat instead of a choke.

There is no secret that Gujarat are vastly superior. Chennai's best hope is an all-out blitz with the ball in the powerplay, trying to get to that soft underbelly as quickly as possible.

But Gujarat to win, hit most sixes and most fours (they win by one and four on the latter metric in terms of ten-game average) may be popular with Sportsbook at 9/43.25.

Jos Buttler is due a top-bat win and getting one in his final game seems to be in terms of match-ups. From 134 balls against this CSK attack he averages 43 so the 10/34.33 holds appeal. His runs at 30.5 could also prove popular. We do need to point out the 25s on Ravi Ashwin to top score for CSK is wrong considering he batted at No 4 in the last two games.