Sunrisers' spin issue

DC improving

Klaasen a follow

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Saturday 29 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Delhi Capitals have arrested the slump with consecutive wins and they may reckon the wooden spoon is no longer a certainty. Still, David Warner continues to stink the place out with awful strike rates and the rest of the batting suffers as a result. Phil Salt gives them a better balance in the opening slot and may teach Warner a new trick or two.

Possible XII: Warner, Salt, M Marsh, Sarfaraz, Pandey, Hakim Khan, Axar, Nortje, Kuldeep, Ishant, Mukesh

Sunrisers are playing an extraordinary brand of cricket for the ability they have available. The best guess is that the committment levels in the camp are plumetting. Washington Sundar is out for the season with a hamstring problem. Mayank Agarwal is rivalling Warner for destructive go-slows.

Possible XII: Brook, Agarwal, Tripathi, Markram, Abhishek, Klaasen, Samad, Jansen, Markande, B Kumar, Umran, Natarajan

Pitch report

By tournament standards rungetting has been tricky. There have been scores of 162, 172 and 128. Pre-tournament the Arun Jaitley Stadium had a reputation for runs but this season it looks a tackier surface. It could also be that Delhi, who have twice batted first, are just a poor side. Shorting the 20 overs par line at 168.5 is a ploy regardless of who bats first.

How to play



Sunrisers have a particular issue against slow left-arm. Axar Patel picked up the man of the match against them last week, the third time a bowler of that variation has done so this season.

With Sundar out and Sunrisers slipping towards oblivion, it may be time to start clawing back some of the points placed on them to make the play-offs. Delhi are no great shakes but they look more committed and a repeat of their low-scoring success in the head-to-head could be on. They are the right price, however, at 1.875/6.

Tops value

Axar is 12/1 for another slow left-arm man of the match performance against SRH. He will also be popular for top Delhi bowler at 10/3. Warner has been boosted to 11/4 for top Delhi bat and his ponderous hitting and low-risk has been perfect for the market.

For Sunrisers, Heinrich Klaasen has performaed creditably and may finally get over the line at 6/1. Marco Jansen is also of interest if he bats slightly higher up due to Sundar's injury. He is 18s. You should get at least 40s in play, however.