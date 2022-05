Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Thursday 5 May, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Delhi have to go now

It's now or never for a talented and well-balanced Delhi squad. A win puts them right back into the play-off picture with a superior net run rate a major boost. A defeat, though, leaves them struggling.

They just haven't got going in the tournament. Defeat by Super Giants last time out by six runs was desperately disappointing as they repeated previous mistakes, namely ponderous batting up front in a chase.

Mitchell Marsh is back after a bout of Covid and the camp appears to be in fine fettle after the virus threatened to run riot. They have options to freshen up their bowling with Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi both on standby.

Possible XI: Shaw, Warner, M Marsh, Pant, Yadav, Powell, Axar, Thakur, Kuldeep, Mustafizur, Sakariya

End of the road

Sunrisers Hyderabad have flattered to deceive and it would be a major surprise if they were able to hold on to a play-off spot.

We have consistently said that, at some stage, the disastrously slow batting of Kane Williamson (striking at less than 100) and Abhishek Sharma will put intolerable pressure on the middle-order. On a flat pitch here they could come unstuck.

Against Chennai last time Williamson looked as though he was really struggling for timing as they failed to have an interest in a chase of 203. It's a clue that even with Aiden Markram and Nic Pooran striking at 170 and 193 they were still 13 runs shy.

Two defeats on the spin has also put their bowling attack under pressure. On a flat pitch in Pune versus CSK they seemed to have no clue how to stem the flow which was bonkers.

Probable XI: Abhishek, Williamson ,Tripathi, Markram, Pooran, Shahsank, Sundar, Jansen, Kumar, Natarajan, Malik

Pitch report

The first-innings scores at the Brabourne this season (1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second, most recent first) read: 170-2/68-2/115-2/217-1/199-1/175-2/215-1/189-2/180-1/210-2/177-2.

The surface continues to live up to its reputation for runs, despite those strangely low totals by RCB (68) versus Sunrisers and Punjab (115) v Delhi. It's interesting to see whether those two efforts by the bowling teams in action make the batting units more circumspect. Do they worry it's more of a minefield than it is?

One should hope not as with eight matches out 11 producing 170 score for both teams, Sportsbook's 13/10 has appeal. Bet the Sportsbook markets here

Sunrisers going down

We got burnt by Sunrisers against Chennai, arguing that it was not a choice affair on recent form. That's the last time we trust SRH.

Not that it's a hard task this time with another pick 'em. Delhi are 1.9310/11 and on personnel and style of play (ie they give it a go with the bat) we're happy to rate them as the superior side.

For an added comfort blanket, perhaps wait for the toss and keep the chase bias on side. Delhi's run to the play-offs starts here. Bet the match odds here

Tops value

David Warner has been boosted to 7/2 for top Delhi bat. That seems risky given he has found his form and Rishabh Pant is a poor jolly at 3/1. Lalit Yadav also seems overpriced at 9/1 for a batter who is likely to go in at No 5. He's far from a mug with the willow. As usual we give honourable mentions to Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur at 33s and 45.

For Sunrisers, Williamson has been boosted to 7/2 It's not a price we're racing to take because he looks low on confidence. Instead a big price worth a small interest is Marco Jansen at 55s.

With the ball, Umran Malik's extreme pace could make all the difference for SRH in a competitive top bowler market. We'd have him favourite instead of 10/3. Bet the Sportsbook markets here

***