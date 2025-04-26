Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Tips: Backing Delhi a Capital idea

DC should be skinnier

Arun Jaitley stadium has been flat

Three most reliable in action

Possible toss bias

Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunday 26 April, 15:00

Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL team news

Delhi are still waiting on a return for Faf Du Plessis. Skip Axar Patel said he had hoped the South African would be back to face Gujarat Titans but that was two games ago. With Jake Fraser-McGurk they can give themselves a power boost when Faf is fit again.

If Faf is ready he will come back to open the batting alongside Abhishek Porel. Karun Nair will probably move to No 3 and could be used as an impact sub with Mukesh Kumar.

Possible DC XI: Porel, Du Plessis, Nair (Mukesh sub), Rahul, Axar, Stubbs, Ashutosh, Vipraj, Starc, Chameera, Kuldeep

RCB lare a settled outfit with only one possible change in their XI. Romario Shepherd has come in for Liam Livingstone for the last two games. He hasn't batted yet but has struggled for line and length with the ball.

Livingstone may come under consideration again or they could offer Jacob Bethell a chance. He is is seen as more of a batter than a bowler, though.

Probable RCB XI: Salt, Kohli, Padikkal (Suyash sub), Patidar, Jitesh, David, Shepherd, Krunal, B Kumar, Dayal, Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL pitch report

Before Delhi's Super Over win against Rajasthan, the last six in IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had been won by the team batting first. That Delhi managed to hold the Royals in a chase of 188 suggests there may be something in the pitch still for the defender.

Last season all six first-innings busted 200. This year, MI also posted 205 against Delhi. A par line overs play at 198.5 therefore has appeal. Delhi have the better run rate but RCB are more economical but if they meet in the middle the hosts would be more likely to go overs.

Delhi Capitals are 1.9620/21 with RCB 1.981/1. A good old-fashioned choice affair, then. But one which many punters may struggle to get on board with in terms of being right.

These pages are often filled with the sentence: take on RCB at odds-on. and although they are only a smidge against here, you know what to do.

The market is always wetting itself over two teams in IPL and Mumbai are the other. As soon as the whiff of steam from the RCB locomotion hits the nostrils the market collapses their price.

There's not a huge chunk of evidence they are superior team than DC. There's a decent chunk that DC are better balanced, including a more varied attack including some excellent spinners. RCB are relying on Krunal Pandya in what could be best described as a calculated gamble. We'll keep the probable toss bias on side.

Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL player bets

Three of the most consistent tops winners are available to bet in this clash. They are the punters' friends. Virat Kohli is 15/82.88 for another top-bat win. He has won four in eight. Another Mr reliable for red and gold is Josh Hazlewood with the same ratio for top bowler. Sportsbook make him a 13/53.60 chance.

Kuldeep has the same record for top DC bowler and we would be surprised if he didn't cause the visitors issues. he could steal it, as he so often does, with fewest conceded in a dead heat. Sportsbook make him a 13/53.60 chance.