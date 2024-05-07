Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: 5/2 Buttler to serve it up

Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals

Tuesday 7 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals team news

David Warner remains a fitness doubt. But if he returns he could open the batting with Jake Fraser-McGurk. Abhishek Porel is an alternative with patience in Prithvi Shaw having run out. Ishant Sharma could also be available.

Possible XI: Fraser-McGurk, Warner, Porel, Stubbs, Pant, Axar, Kushagara/Rasikh (subs), Kuldeep, Khaleel, Williams, Mukesh

Royals may have to start planning for Jos Buttler's absence ahead of the play-offs. If they can confirm a top-two spot it may be wise to get game time for someone like Donovan Ferreira or Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Probable XI: Jaiswal, Buttler/Chahal (subs), Samson, Parag, Jurel, Hetmyer, Powell, Ashwin, Boult, Avesh, Sandeep

Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals pitch report

Scores of 266, 224 and 257 at the Arun Jaitley this term make it impossible to not think we've got another runfest incoming. To be shrewder we'd rather Royals batted first to set the tone and take advantage of some often wayward Delhi bowling - their economy is 10.11. Royals to bust a par line of 208.5 for even money might not be a bad option.

Royals are 1.804/5 following a stinging defeat by Sunrisers. Rovman Powell, in the side to finish, just didn't get the job done and that could cause some scarring for later.

But they can get back to winning ways here. Their all-round game remains strong and although Delhi have picked up after a shaky start, Royals should have too much.

Delhi have to win at least two of their last three and the manner of their defeat by KKR last time suggests they struggle against the best.

Sportsbook's 13/82.63 that both teams score 170 and Royals win is a good way to keep the formbook and trends on side.

Back Royals to win and both teams to score 170 @ 13/82.63 Bet now

Late runs from Royals is a strong strategy. They are third on the list of strike rates in the death overs and they go up against a Delhi team which can lose its radar when the pressure is on.

Add 65, 70 and 80 in the last four on Royals runs if they bat first and decent numbers. Also bear in mind their acceleration if the chase is tight.

Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals player bets

It could be the time to return to Buttler for top Royals bat. He has 79 and 116 in two of his last four against DC. The 5/23.50 from Sportsbook fits the bill. For Delhi there is a chance that Porel could open the batting so 7/18.00 is too big.