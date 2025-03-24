Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Bad luck for depleted Giants

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor IPL Preview Part 1: the bottom 5

Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants

Monday 24 March, 14:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants IPL team news

Delhi Capitals are yet to replace Harry Brook. There is also a doubt of KL Rahul's participation in this game for personal reasons. Rahul, who could bat at No 4, faces his old team if he plays.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf Du Plessis probably open with Abhishek Porel at No 3. Mohit Sharma is the most likely impact player with the ball. Sameer Rizvi could be the batter drafted in or out.

Delhi look to be strong with the ball. Mitchell Starc has arrived from champs KKR, although he did struggle in the first half of last season. Axar Patel, the skip, balances the team at No 6.

Possible DC XI: Fraser-McGurk, Du Plessis, Porel, Rahul, Stubbs, Axar, Ashutosh, Starc, Kuldeep, Mukesh, Natarajan

Lucknow Super Giants have put all their eggs in the basket of Raishabh Pant, the most expensive auction signing, and Nic Pooran. There is little else with the bat to worry opponents. Mitchell Marsh is expected to play as a batter only alongside 23-year-old Yuvraj Choudhary, who is upgrading from the Syed Mushtaq.

With the ball they have major injury problems. Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep are all out of action. They have signed Shardul Thakur as cover.

Possible MI XI: Choudhary, Marsh, Pooran, Pant, Badoni, Miller, Samad, Shahbaz, Hangargekar, Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph

Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants pitch report

This contest comes from Vizag, a venue where KKR hit 272 last year. Runs have been scored at 9.2 an over at the venue in IPL so it would be fair to say that a parling of 181.5 overs is cheap. There is no toss bias under lights.

Recommended Bet Back over 181.5 20-over runs SBK 1/1

Delhi Capitals are 1.845/6 with LSG 2.1411/10. In time that could look a very poor price on Lucknow, who are taken to struggle and have been advised at 5/16.00 to finish bottom.

Turning up without your first-choice bowling attack is a recipe for disaster and one does fear for Lucknow in that regard. Delhi are not fancied on the outright but man for man they look much stronger and they should get off to a winning start.

We are far from averse to getting with Delhi at the break in a chase at a possible odds-against. They have the potential to get after anything LSG post, including up to 240.

That LSG bowling, as said, is ripe for the taking. We're just reliant on the LSG batting - Pooran and Pant in particular - firing. We are hoping for around 2.1011/10 Delhi is Lucknow can get up to 190-odd.

Mohit is 7/24.50 for top Delhi wicket-taker. He has a win rate of 28% from the last two years (25 matches). We expect him to be a sub. If a bowler is substituted in after the in-play market has been offered, the original market will be removed and settled as normal even if the substitute takes the most wickets. So betting him pre-toss should mean that bets stand.

