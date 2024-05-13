Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Warner ready for runs

Delhi no bet at odds-on

Arun Jaitley surface has been flat

Warner a bet at 10/3

Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants

Tuesday 14 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants team news

Delhi will welcome back Rishabh Pant after the skipper missed defeat by RCB because of slow over rate. They missed the impetus he can provide with the bat. It was a game they should have won with only 187 required in the chase. Shai Hope or Kumar Kushagra could make way.

Probable XI: Warner/Khaleel (subs), Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Pant, Hope, Stubbs, Axar, Rasikh, Kuldeep, Mukesh, Ishant

Lucknow took a hammering against Sunrisers as their approach was horribly exposed. Having prided themselves of being solid with bat and ball, Sunrisers chasing 165 in 9.5 overs appears to have led to questions about strategy. KL Rahul is a man under pressure. They made no sub in that loss but Mohsin Khan, the pacer, could come in or out for Ayush Badoni.

Probable XI: De Kock, Rahul, Stoinis, Pooran, Badoni, Hooda, Krunal, Gowtham, Thakur, Bishnoi, Naveen

Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants pitch report

Does the Arun Jaitley surface start to tire after scores of 266-224-257-221 in first-innings this term? Possibly but it may only be a 20-30-run downturn which means overs players on the par line at 201.5 are still in business. That could rise, though if Delhi bat first. That's certainly a better bet than even money for both for 200 with Sportsbook. No rain is forecast.

Delhi are 1.8910/11 with Lucknow 2.1211/10. That's a skinny price about a Delhi team with the same number of wins as Lucknow from one more game.

To that end, Delhi must win to stand any chance of qualification. One suspects their best chance has gone with defeat by Bangalore.

Certainly they've not been reliable enough to warrant support at odds-on. Indeed, there is an argument that Lucknow are value. A flat surface helps them to address their lack of confidence in being gung-ho with the bat.

See Lucknow's defeat at home on the head-to-head when they just couldn't get going on a tricker surface, failing to defend 167.

If the wicket is flat and the team batting first can bust that par line, we expect a short favourite at the break.

It is therefore not hard to see Lucknow flipping these odds if they have the opportunity to post a score. A trade could be on the cards for them to at least 1.705/7.

Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants player bets

David Warner has had a quiet tournament and it is fun to see him opening with Jake Fraser-McGurk because he is keeping the young thruster out of the T20 World Cup. McGurk's beligerence is the future, of course. But Warner's old-fashioned style may help him to bat long here. He will keep ticking along and let his compatriot take the risks. So we're keen on 10/34.33 with Sportsbook for top DC bat.

