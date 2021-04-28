Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast Best Bets: In-play magic in the IPL

The Indian Premier League continues apace so there's no way better to be kept up to speed than a listen to the Cricket...Only Bettor crew. Show 78 is now live and, as ever, it was packed with betting goodness to ensure you're wagering armed with the best data, stats and trends.

Sam Collins is asking the questions from the chairman's chair and is joined by Betting.Betfair.com cricket correspondent Ed Hawkins, colleague Paul Krishnamurty and Sportinglife.com's Richard Mann.

And they have three matches to work through with possible XIs, head-to-head records and side markets bets discussed. First up they deal with the double-header on Thursday as Rajasthan Royals take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. Paul and Richard are convinced the Royals, heavily depleted, are on a hiding to nothing but Ed is not so sure. Delhi Capitals versus Kolkata Knight Riders is analysed, too, with another split opinion on how the match will pan out.

Friday's encounter between KL Rahul's Punjab Kings and Virat Kohli's Bangalore is also in focus. Can Bangalore still be trusted at the death after Ravi Jadeja's blitz for Chennai?

With the tournament moving to new venues, the team discuss the impact that the wickets at Delhi and Ahmedabad will have on proceedings. Ed has all the data and trends to help you make a decision on innings runs bets and which style of bowler to have faith in.

This week's strategy chat focuses on in-play magic on the top runscorer markets. Some massive odds have been landed in-running and the team talk about the huge returns possible if you can just hold your nerve at the start of an innings. Their Best Bets this week give you a couple of names to try out.

Finally, there is even time for a Test match preview. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh do battle from Kandy on Thursday. Don't miss the pitch report, all-important weather forecast, possible XIs and side wagers. Not to mention an opportunity to take a price which Paul is passionate is "totally wrong".

Give the show a listen below.