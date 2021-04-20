Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast Best Bets: Are Bangalore the real deal?

Cricket...Only Bettor Episode 77 deals with the pressing issue of the early exchanges of the Indian Premier League - are the Royal Challengers Bangalore the real deal?

Chairman Sam Collins asks betting.betfair duo Ed Hawkins and Paul Krishnamurty and Sportinglife.com's Richard Mann whether Virat Kohli's men have what it takes to win their first title.

And the answer is good news for the 4.507/2 third favourites. They could get even stronger, so long as they make tough decisions about selection and batting order. Could Josh Phillipe be employed as a fast starter on flatter wickets? Does Kohli need to move back down to No 3? The most important call is to ensure they use their four overseas slots. Richard says Dan Christian could be the missing piece.

As ever, there are deep data dives to help you make the best betting decisions. The Stat of the Week feature reveals a burgeoning problem for Delhi Capitals in the field while Ed has been busy with the spreadsheets, working out when the best time is to take on the favourites on the match odds market.

And you can't keep a good man out of his database for long. Ed provides special analysis on how to bet on the man of the match market, explaining why bowlers struggle to pick up the gong and pointing out potential big-priced players to follow in the coming weeks.

There are two games under the scanner for our Best Bets section. The guys discuss Rajasthan Royals' onerous task of thwarting Bangalore's batting on the road that is Mumbai (and, yes, they chat about that wicket too and why a long form study means we shouldn't panic about low scores).

And can Punjab Kings sort out their selection issues to give Mumbai Indians, the holders, a fright in Chennai? It could be time for Punjab to jettison one of their Australian quicks for a spinner while Mumbai's batting is starting to cause concern.