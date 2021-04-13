Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast Best Bets: Royals in trouble again

The Indian Premier League is in full swing and it's so far so reliable for the Cricket...Only Bettor crew who report few surprises in the first week of action. And, of course, that's just how the punters like it.

With games now coming thick and fast Ed Hawkins, betting.betfair cricket correspondent, colleague Paul Krishnamurty and Sportinglife.com's Richard Mann have picked out three matches to preview in Episode 76. Thursday's clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals is the first under the scanner followed by Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings.

Both matches take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a batters' paradise. The team work out the best strategy for playing the innings runs market, expecting Delhi to post something monstrous against an attack they identified as the worst in the tournament in the preview show. The Royals, who were smashed by Punjab for 221 in game one, are likely to suffer again.

Paul also provides a canny innings runs strategy for innings runs to be deployed on flat surfaces throughout the tournament. But the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai is not one of them. So what are the best bets for Saturday's clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians?

The boys discuss how Sunrisers can deploy the best spin attack in the competition on the most spin-friendly surface against a Mumbai opening pair who have historically been sluggish against spin. And the betting opportunities which arise.

As ever, Ed is on hand with all the possible XIs, trends and pitch reports to help punters make the best decisions.

In addition, there are more deep data dives. Ed reveals whether you'd have been up or down if you'd have followed the most simple - and well-known - IPL betting strategy: backing the outsider.

The Crick-o-nomics charts return. This week we rundown the top five most reliable batsmen in terms of winning individual innings runs honours. Who makes it to No 1? Is it KL Rahul, the Punjab run machine, or the great Virat Kohli? More importantly, are they the right price in terms of win percentages?