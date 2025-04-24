Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Sixes short smartest call

Chennai marginal outsiders

Brevis could bat No 4 for hosts

Sunrisers have Shami injury doubt

Pitch likely to be slowing up

Strong chance sixes come under 15.5

Loser almost certainly out

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Friday 25 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team news

CSK's hopes of a resurgence after beating Lucknow were ended by Mumbai last time out. They do appear to have thrown in the towel and are blooding younger players for next season. They need to win all six of their remaining games to have any chance of the top four.

Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre have been at Nos 1 and 3. Ravi Jadeja is batting up the order with Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda axed. Matheesha Pathiaran was caned against MI so could be dropped for this one. Sam Curran might be in contention. Likewise Dewald Brevis who has signed for a late-season runs dash.

Possible CSK XI: Rasheed, Ravindra, Mhatre, Brevis, Jadeja, Dube (Ashwin sub), Dhoni, Overton, Shankar, Noor, Khaleel,

Sunrisres have lost Mohammad Shami to injury with Jaydev Unadkat called in. Shami has had a miserable tournament with each of his five wickets costing more than 50 and an economy rate of more than ten. He was supposed to be the final piece in the jigsaw for a SRH team who were runners-up last term.

Their batting has been consumed by the hype. They reckoned they were the big bully boys of the tournament but teams have made good plans and SRH have had no answer. they also need to win every game. It's possible SRH find room for extra spin in the shape of all-rounder Kamindu Mendis.

Probable SRH XI: Head, Abhishek, Ishan, Reddy, Klaasen, Verma, Cummins, Harshal, Unadkat, Ansari, Malinga

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL pitch report

By this staghe of the tournament the Chennai surface is often tired and slow. A bit like its team this year. Certainly the hosts have made it look like a very difficult batting surface. They managed only 103 against KKR on it last time. Other teams have not struggled, however.

Given both of these teams are renowned for batting disasters, selling runs is an obvious starting point. Sportsbook offer under 168.5 SRH runs. That's preferrable to a CSK wager because the hosts have shown a modicum of ability with the ball. Any par line in the 170s is a confident sell.

The most reliable wager may be a sixes short. Sportsbook offer 5/61.84 under 15.5. That is a wager that has lost just three times in three years (22 matches). It would seem to fit the batting form for both teams, too. Chennai are averaging 5.3 sixes per game and Sunrisers eight.

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match prediction

Well, this is an absolute stinker of a contest to call. Both teams have no confidence, no balance and no clue. Trying to find a winner will be about finding an answer to the question: who is worse? Rather than who is better.

At the moment, Sunrisers' stock is so low that it is probably them. They do almost nothing well and although their batting has fired on occasion this isn't really the sort of surface where one would expect them to be able to reverse the form guide. They are also a dreadful bowling team with no idea how to keep things tight in the field.

Not so long ago Chennai were fearsome at home with their army of spinners getting to work on a helpful surface. That may be the edge if they can rediscover their mojo. At the odds, they deserve to be level pegging at least so 2.0621/20 is not the worst bet in the world.

A slow surface and terrible SRH batting meant this one was lined up for the annual Pat Cummins top-bat wager strategy. But we can't get on board with the mean 17s offered by Sportsbook. Given that a replacement batter would likely be subbed in to force him lower down the order it can't be called value. The batter doing the replacing, however, is Abhinav Manohar at the same price and could well be an option.

Travis Head is having a poor tournament and has only one top-bat success this season. We would have expected at least three wins by this stage. We do expect him to fire again. What puts us off is the probability that a stodgy wicket won't help his style (he has 47 runs in three innings there). Mind you, it might force him to bat a bit more sensibly which is very much on-trend for at least one of the openrers this IPL. Sportsbook go 3/14.00.

For Chennai, it is worth noting that Brevis batted in a warm-up in the week at No 4 so the 6/17.00 could be worth a gamble that he top scores. MS Dhoni plays his 400th game. He may only ned to stand up for 40 overs to be given the man of the match award, such is India's obsession. That's a joke. He has one gong this season but if he did perform in a tight heat then the emotion would probably swing it his way. He is 25s.