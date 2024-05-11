Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Royals ready to recharge

Can Royals get back on track?

Chepauk pitch could be slowing up

Buttler, Dube & Ferreira for runs

Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy below

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals

Sunday 12 May, 11:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals team news

Chennai took a beating against a poor Gujarat team on Friday. They looked like they badly missed Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman. Maheesh Theekshana could come in for Micthell Santner, who was expensive. Ajinkya Rahame's horror run continued and they suddenly look short on batting options with Rachin Ravindra struggling. Dropping one for Sameer Rizvi or Shaik Rasheed in the middle order and moving Ruturaj Gaikwad back to open is a possibility.

Possible XI: Rahane/Simarjeet (subs), Gaikwad, Mitchell, Moeen, Dube, Rizvi/Rasheed, Jadeja, Dhoni, Thakur, Theekshana, Deshpande

Are Rajasthan repeating the batting wobble that cost them last term? Twice they have failed to get up in chases against Sunrisers and Delhi when they would have been expected to cruise. Rovman Powell could be considered culpable so could be dropped for Shimron Hetmyer.

Possible XI: Jaiswal, Buttler/Chahal (subs), Samson, Parag, Dubey, Hetmyer, Ferreira, Ashwin, Boult, Avesh, Sandeep

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals pitch report

Chennai's 162 at the Chepauk suggests a square which is beginning to get tired. Other first-innings scores this term of 173 and 137 suggest the bowlers will be in the game. This is reflected in a 20-over par line with an unders mark of 178.5.

Rajasthan have lost two on the bounce. Chennai have lost two of their last three to Punjab and Gujarat. Confidence for both teams could be low.

But we'll take Rajasthan to hit back at odds-against. Normally we're loathe to get against Chennai at home but the Royals are well-suited to this surface because of the Chahal-Ashwin spin axis. They won there last season.

Back them to return to winning ways with the rationale that they haven't suddenly lost the knack at how to win matches.

Recommended Bet Back Rajasthan Royals SBK 2.02

Rajasthan are seventh out of 10 for strike rate in the powerplay. Here they go up against a Chennai unit which is ranked third for keeping things tight.

It is true the bowling unit of CSK has changed. And they suffered against Gujarat. But don't be surprised if their nous can keep Royals quiet in the first six. There could be a drift on the Royals price with a slow-ish start.

Jos Buttler is due a win and Sportsbook's 5/23.50 that he top scores for Royals is of interest. He managed 52 off 36 at this venue last term. We're also keen on Donovan Ferreira at 15/28.50, a bet purely based on ability. For Chennai, spin hitter Shivam Dube could be key and the 9/25.50 is in our zone.

Recommended Bet Back Jos Buttler top Royals bat SBK 5/2

Recommended Bet Back Shivam Dube top CSK bat SBK 9/2

Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...