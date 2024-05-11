Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Royals ready to recharge
Ed Hawkins favours the away side at the Chepauk on Sunday and finds bets at 5/2 and 9/2 on the runs markets...
Can Royals get back on track?
Chepauk pitch could be slowing up
Buttler, Dube & Ferreira for runs
Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals
Sunday 12 May, 11:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals team news
Chennai took a beating against a poor Gujarat team on Friday. They looked like they badly missed Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman. Maheesh Theekshana could come in for Micthell Santner, who was expensive. Ajinkya Rahame's horror run continued and they suddenly look short on batting options with Rachin Ravindra struggling. Dropping one for Sameer Rizvi or Shaik Rasheed in the middle order and moving Ruturaj Gaikwad back to open is a possibility.
Possible XI: Rahane/Simarjeet (subs), Gaikwad, Mitchell, Moeen, Dube, Rizvi/Rasheed, Jadeja, Dhoni, Thakur, Theekshana, Deshpande
Are Rajasthan repeating the batting wobble that cost them last term? Twice they have failed to get up in chases against Sunrisers and Delhi when they would have been expected to cruise. Rovman Powell could be considered culpable so could be dropped for Shimron Hetmyer.
Possible XI: Jaiswal, Buttler/Chahal (subs), Samson, Parag, Dubey, Hetmyer, Ferreira, Ashwin, Boult, Avesh, Sandeep
Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals pitch report
Chennai's 162 at the Chepauk suggests a square which is beginning to get tired. Other first-innings scores this term of 173 and 137 suggest the bowlers will be in the game. This is reflected in a 20-over par line with an unders mark of 178.5.
Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals match prediction
Rajasthan have lost two on the bounce. Chennai have lost two of their last three to Punjab and Gujarat. Confidence for both teams could be low.
But we'll take Rajasthan to hit back at odds-against. Normally we're loathe to get against Chennai at home but the Royals are well-suited to this surface because of the Chahal-Ashwin spin axis. They won there last season.
Back them to return to winning ways with the rationale that they haven't suddenly lost the knack at how to win matches.
Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Exchange odds
Rajasthan are seventh out of 10 for strike rate in the powerplay. Here they go up against a Chennai unit which is ranked third for keeping things tight.
It is true the bowling unit of CSK has changed. And they suffered against Gujarat. But don't be surprised if their nous can keep Royals quiet in the first six. There could be a drift on the Royals price with a slow-ish start.
Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals player bets
Jos Buttler is due a win and Sportsbook's 5/23.50 that he top scores for Royals is of interest. He managed 52 off 36 at this venue last term. We're also keen on Donovan Ferreira at 15/28.50, a bet purely based on ability. For Chennai, spin hitter Shivam Dube could be key and the 9/25.50 is in our zone.
Recommended bets
