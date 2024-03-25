Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Dube a dude in CSK win

Dube stands out at 5s

Gujarat struggled here last term

Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans

Tuesday 26 March, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans team news

Chennai Super Kings started from where they left off. The champs outclassed Bangalore and they should get better for the run, too. There's no room for Moeen Ali at the moment. Matheesha Pathiarana remains an injury doubt.

Probable XI: Gaiwad, Ravidnra, Rahane, Mitchell, Dube/Mustafizur (subs), Jadeja, Rizvi, Dhoni, Deepak, Theekshana, Deshpande

Gujarat managed a come-from-behind shock against Mumbai thanks to the short ball rule of two bouncers an over. They deployed it expertly at the death and the way they fought to post a decent total suggests they are a committed and competent crew again.

Probable XI: Gill, Saha, Sai/Mohit (subs), Omarzai, Miller, Shankar, Tewatia, Rashid, Umesh, Kishore, Johnson

Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans pitch report

Eleven of the last 20 at the Chepauk have seen first-innings scores of under 160. Bangalore's 173 looked toppy for the quality of their batting effort as they were assisted by some rusty CSK play. Under 165.5 on the par line is right even if it feels sting in light of game one.

Chennai are 1.804/5 to make it two in two. That looks generous given their superb record at home. They boast a 68% win rate.

One of those wins came against Gujarat at the venue last term when the visitors found it a real struggle against Ravi Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana. We could get a repeat.

Gujarat have good gumption but they might not be able to produce another rabbit from the hat.

Back CSK @ 1.804/5 Bet here

If they are to upset the formguide, however, there is a canny trade to be aware of on the exchange. One area about Chennai's play that does worry us is their death bowling.



Tushar Deshpande has a tendency to lose his radar and Gujarat are set up to smash pace at the death. If they bat first, add 50 or 60 on their innings runs for the last four.

Shivam Dube was subbed in for CSK against RCB. That voided bets on him for top bat as the hosts chased. A player must be in the starting XI to count on the tops markets. Sportsbook go 5/16.00 which gives us an edge of just under 2% on two-year win rate. keep gingers crossed CSK bat first.