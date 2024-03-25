Premier League Tips

Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Dube a dude in CSK win

There's no room for Moeen for CSK

Ed Hawkins puts his faith in the hosts at the Chepauk on Tuesday and comes up with a 5/1 top-bat selection.

  • Dube stands out at 5s

  • CSK a play all day at 1.804/5

  • Gujarat struggled here last term

  • Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy

    • Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans
    Tuesday 26 March, 14:00
    TV: Live on Sky Sports

    Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans team news

    Chennai Super Kings started from where they left off. The champs outclassed Bangalore and they should get better for the run, too. There's no room for Moeen Ali at the moment. Matheesha Pathiarana remains an injury doubt.

    Probable XI: Gaiwad, Ravidnra, Rahane, Mitchell, Dube/Mustafizur (subs), Jadeja, Rizvi, Dhoni, Deepak, Theekshana, Deshpande

    Gujarat managed a come-from-behind shock against Mumbai thanks to the short ball rule of two bouncers an over. They deployed it expertly at the death and the way they fought to post a decent total suggests they are a committed and competent crew again.

    Probable XI: Gill, Saha, Sai/Mohit (subs), Omarzai, Miller, Shankar, Tewatia, Rashid, Umesh, Kishore, Johnson

    Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans pitch report

    Eleven of the last 20 at the Chepauk have seen first-innings scores of under 160. Bangalore's 173 looked toppy for the quality of their batting effort as they were assisted by some rusty CSK play. Under 165.5 on the par line is right even if it feels sting in light of game one.

    Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans match odds

    Chennai are 1.804/5 to make it two in two. That looks generous given their superb record at home. They boast a 68% win rate.

    One of those wins came against Gujarat at the venue last term when the visitors found it a real struggle against Ravi Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana. We could get a repeat.

    Gujarat have good gumption but they might not be able to produce another rabbit from the hat.

    Back CSK @ 1.804/5

    Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans Exchange strategy

    If they are to upset the formguide, however, there is a canny trade to be aware of on the exchange. One area about Chennai's play that does worry us is their death bowling.

    Tushar Deshpande has a tendency to lose his radar and Gujarat are set up to smash pace at the death. If they bat first, add 50 or 60 on their innings runs for the last four.

    Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans pitch report

    Shivam Dube was subbed in for CSK against RCB. That voided bets on him for top bat as the hosts chased. A player must be in the starting XI to count on the tops markets. Sportsbook go 5/16.00 which gives us an edge of just under 2% on two-year win rate. keep gingers crossed CSK bat first.

    Back Shivam Dube top CSK bat @ 5/16.00

Recommended bets

(1.5pts) Back CSK 1.804/5

(0.5pts) Back Shivam Dube top CSK bat 5/16.00

