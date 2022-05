Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals

Sunday May 8th, 15:00 BST

Live on Sky Sports Cricket

Super Kings fight on

While it's not mathematically impossible for Chennai Super Kings to squeeze into the playoffs, the main aim is to climb up the table and avoid the Wooden Spoon slot. Mumbai's win on Friday keeps the pressure on in that respect but CSK are improving after a dreadful start.

Some T20 sides may be reluctant to use Devon Conway. He's an exceptional test batter but can be effective in all three formats. His 56 from 37 balls against RCB last time out suggests his inclusion was overdue.

Despite that loss to the Royal Challengers, Chennai are looking stronger with Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the runs. The return of Moeen Ali also benefits the team and CSK have belatedly found the right formula.

David driving Delhi

David Warner had a point to prove against former employers the Sunrisers and he did that emphatically on Thursday. 92 from just 58 balls set up the win and keeps his current Delhi franchise in the hunt for a playoff place.

A lack of consistency has kept Delhi in mid table: Rishabh Pant's form has been patchy and there is an over reliance on Warner for runs at times. Rovman Powell is another batter who needs to deliver more regularly although his 67 against SRH was a positive sign.

Kuldeep Yadav's form has been a bonus but the loss of Kagiso Rabada, and some expensive returns from Anrich Nortje, have hurt the Capitals at times.

Destination DY Patil

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai hosts Sunday's game. Chennai have secured two of their three wins here while Delhi have lost on their only previous visit so that could be a good indicator for CSK backers.

In 14 IPL 15 games on this ground to date, the average first innings score clocks in at 166. Nine of those matches have gone with the chasing side while the remaining five have been won by the team taking first knock.

Scores are dipping: The last five first innings totals range between 143 and 158 and all but one of those targets has been chased down. Clearly it's a day to insert and restrict the opposition to 160 or fewer.

Delhi out in front

Four points separate these teams but there's far greater interest in Delhi Capitals who are on offer at 1.875/6. Chennai Super Kings follow at a relatively distant 2.0811/10.

Getting the correct balance of overseas players is tricky for any team but Chennai finally seem to be getting it right. I like the look of this side with Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana and Dwaine Pretorious in the team, with some outlets listing Moeen as the MVP against RCB.

They may have lost against Bangalore but CSK have good momentum and, against an inconsistent Delhi team, I'm backing them to get over the line.

Back Conway to lead the way

A double century on debut seemed to mark Devon Conway as a test match specialist. He actually has two T20 hundreds to his name with an impressive average of 44.42 in this format. The Kiwi is in good form and I'm backing him to make the difference on Sunday.

Conway is on offer at 11/4 to be Chennai's top batter in a market where Ruturaj Gaikwad starts as favourite at 13/5. Other options for CSK include Robin Uthappa at 4/1, Moeen Ali at 4/1 and MS Dhoni at 18/1.

The return of Mitchell Marsh offers a boost in all areas of Delhi's game. If I were to take a third pick, I'd be interested in the 4/1 on Marsh to be the Capitals' top batter.

Over in the #OddsOnThat section, Mitchell Marsh to hit a 4 and a 6 is, appropriately, quoted at 4/6.