India may bring back Rohit and Kohli

Pitch takes turn

West Indies v India

Tuesday 1 August, 14:30

West Indies team news

West Indies managed a superb six-wicket success in game two. Considering they couldn't even qualify for the World Cup it was a much-needed shot in the arm against the favourites for that tournament.

Shai Hope has returned to Mr Reliable form. He top scored with 63 and there was a mature cameo from Keacy Carty. But the bowlers take the credit.

Three wickets apiece for Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie restricted India to just 181. It was some turnaround because India were 146 for four.

Probable XI: King, Mayers, Athanaze, Hope, Hetmyer, Carty, Shepherd, Cariah, Josepg, Motie, Seales

India team news

India coach Rahul Dravid is taking dog's abuse for resting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But Dravid recognises they have a problem because the depth just isn't there for India and they need to find out who might be required to step up.

It looks unlikely to be Suryakumar Yadav or Sanju Samson. Both flopped. The former's run at No 4 must surely come to an end. KL Rahul, in time, should slot back in.

Ishan Kishan has done well and he could hold onto his opening spot with Rohit moving to No 3. Mohammad Siraj, their best pacer in the last two years, should also return.

Possible XI: Kishan, Gill, Rohit, Kohli, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Thakur, Kuldeep, Siraj, Mukesh

West Indies v India 3rd ODI pitch report

Bridgetown is not one for runs, as we have seen. More than 300 has been busted once in 12 now. We're hoping West Indies bat first, though, as it will give us a chance to short their runs at a par line of around 250-260.

They have busted 260 nine times in their last 23 first-innings. Nine times in that sequence they have gone under 200 and a very cheap lay should be available on the latter on the innings runs market.

Back under 255.5 West Indies 1st inns runs @ 2.01/1 Bet now

West Indies v India match odds

As we said before game two, the 4.2016/5 available about West Indies is not attractive. It's a price based history rather than the present. And even though the hosts have pulled off a shock we couldn't back them at those odds for another.

They should be bigger given their recent dreadful record, particularly as we expect India to bring back their big guns. A dominant display could be the result. No rain is forecast

West Indies v India player bets

India's spinners were mean in the second match. In the first, Kuldeep Yadav was tormentor in chief. That gives us options on top bowler and man of the match as it's fair to reckon there's an issue there for the hosts. Kuldeep is 3/13.95 with Rvi Jadeja 100/3 and Axar Patel at 4/14.80. The trio are 16/117.00, 2/12.94 and 12/113.00 respectively for man of the match.

Rohit has been price-boosted to 11/43.70 or top India bat with Kohli at 9/25.30. We have done some dough on Shubman Gill for runs this series. His runs are available to buy at 32.5, a mark he's busted more than 65% in the last two years.