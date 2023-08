India short favourites to take series 3-2

Lauderhill pitch is flat

Rain threat again

West Indies v India

Sunday 14 August, 15:30

TV: Live on TNT Sports

West Indies v India fourth T20 team news

West Indies have let a 2-0 lead slip. The 178 they posted in game four at Lauderhill was chased with ease.

Johnson Charles was axed with Shai Hope returning at No 3. Hope produced an excellent knock striking at 155. Jason Holder also came back in replacing Roston Chase.

Probable XI: Mayers, King, Hope, Pooran, Powell, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Holder, Joseph, Akeal, McCoy

India lost only one wicket and won with three overs to spare. Yas Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, the openers, put on 165. It was the first time that the visiting batters had really taken apart the Windies attack.

Just as well because they don't bat deep. But on a flat batting wicket, instead of the tackier surfaces earlier, they would argue that doesn't matter.

Probable XI: Jaiswal, Gill, Yadav, Varma, Samson, Hardik, Axar, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Chahal, Mukesh

West Indies v India fourth T20 pitch report

One trend was maintained and another busted on Saturday. Eight of the last 12 first-innings have now seen 170 breached. But Windies couldn't make use of the toss bias, which remains at eight winners batting first from that sequence.

We're looking for India to bat first and bat big. We should be able to get 1.9110/11 about them going past 170. Bigger numbers for 200 or more at around 3.02/1 or 3.505/2 should be snaffled.

There is a chance of rain, though, so you may prefer to bet the 20-over par line for India in the mid 170s at evens. If rain does mean there's reduction in overs, the market is void.

Back India over 175.5 20-over line @ 2.001/1 Bet now

West Indies v India fourth T20 match odds

West Indies are 3.002/1 with India 1.4840/85. As we said for game four, the toss is important and gives a perfect opportunity to trade the outsider if they bat first.

A big old chunk can come of that West Indies price with another strong batting show. If India were to bat first, however, the market will see India get skinnier and skinnier with no comeback.

West Indies v India fourth T20 player bets

As discussed for game four, Jaiswal and Gill were talked up at man of the match prices. Jaiswal obliged. On good batting wickets it is important to recognise the relationship between the top runscorer, winning team and man of the match. So with India finding their mojo it might be time to consider Tilak Varma, who has had an excellent series. He is 10/111.00. Jaiswal and Gill are 8/18.80 and 9/19.80 respectively. Suryakumar Yadav is 15/28.40 favourite.

Nic Pooran had a rare off day in this series so the boosted 4/14.80 on offer about him being top West Indies bat has appeal.