Sri Lanka v India Second ODI Tips: Spinners could dominate again

RPS toss bias the key stat

Spinners set to dominate again

Kohli too short for top-bat win

Gill sensible option at 10/3

Sri Lanka v India

Sunday 4 August, 10:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Sri Lanka v India Second ODI team news

Dunith Wellalage took the man of the match award with an unbeaten 67 and two wickets as Sri Lanka defended 230 at the RPS for a thrilling tie. It was a tremendous comeback as India were bossing affairs at 130 for three.

It's possible that they could make changes with spin clearly crucial. Debutant pacer Mohamed Shirraz bowled only four overs and fellow pacer just six. Shiraz may miss out for another spinner.

Maheesh theekshana was a surprise omission for game one and if he is fit he cou;ld return. Another option is all-rounder Kamindu Mendis, who bowls tweak. Janith Liyanage could be vulnerable as he didn't bowl any pace at all but he could be seen a s a new-ball option if Shiraz misses out.

Possible XI: Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Avishka, Asalanka, Samarawaickrama, Liyanage, Wellalage, Hasaranga, Kamindu, Theekshana. Asitha

India will be confused as to how they lost a game they were controlling. Or rather how they completely collapsed against spin. Rohit Sharma had set the chase up perfectly. In total they lost nine wickets to spinners.

That could inform their selection policy. They don't really need a third pace option in the shape of Shivam Dube so Riyan Parag comes into contention. Washington Sundar, a surprise choice at No 4, may move back down the order with Parag more likely in that role. He is 11/112.00 with Sportsbook for top bat and a half a point makes sense.

Possible XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Parag, Shreyas, Rahul, Axar, Sundar, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Siraj

Sri Lanka v India Second ODI pitch report

Before game one there was a 60% toss bias for the team batting first in day-night matches at the RPS. It's a trend we can't ignore after Sri Lanka defended 230. Only two sides (one of them India in 2023 against Pakistan) has scored more than 300 batting first. With spin to the fore playing Unders on the innings runs markets make sense. Start with 180-230. There is a chance of thunderstorms so on innings runs bear in mind 20 overs are required.

Remember that Sri Lanka were razed for 50 against India on this ground last year. They were also bowled out for 73 and 55 against India the same year.

Sri Lanka are 4.2016/5 in from 4.707/2 after their brave fightback. India are 1.3030/100. The latter price is not advised as a bet because of the importance of the toss.

Despite Sri Lanka producing a strong effort in game one, one does have to bear in mind that could be the pinnacle of their ambitions. Two consecutive ties (the last T20 was a dead heat) ended a sequence of ten straight losses against their rivals in all formats. Exchange strategies are the way to go one suspects.

Sri Lanka have been more than competitive against India in the T20 series and the first ODI. But they can't manage to get over the line. They have made for solid back-to-lays throughout these skirmishes.

Another is advised if the toss goes their way. They must bat first. Adding 50% to the original 'back' stake on the lay button is the way to go.

If India bat first, we need a strong bowling performance from Sri Lanka. A restriction of something similar seen in game one would be ideal. But we think there'd be value in backing India to defend 170-230 at the odds.

Virat Kohli wins at a rate of 22% in the last 12 months so 3/14.00 from Sportsbook for top india bat is not big enough. Shubman Gill is a follow, though at 10/34.33. Gill wins at 26%. For Sri Lanka we could get another late, lower-order winner and Janith Liyanage fits the bill again in terms of ability and win rate at 8/19.00.

Recommended Bet Back Janith Liyanage top SL bat SBK 8/1