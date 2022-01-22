South Africa v India Third ODI Tips: Dhawan can pip Kohli

South Africa v India

Sunday 23 January, 08:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Saffers may rest key men

South Africa cricket is supposed to be in crisis. But they have managed to pull off two seismic results against India, winning the Test series and now securing the ODI leg with a game to spare.

In the long-term it gives them hope that they have solid talent foundations from which to build. Short-term they have the luxury of resting players to keep them fit for chal-lenges to come.

Kagiso Rabada was stood down for the series before a ball was bowled and they would be wise to give pace aces Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen a rest.

Sisanda Magala came in for game two. He should keep his place with two from Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell and George Linde coming in. Tabraiz Shamsi could also re-turn.

Probable XI: De Kock, Malan, Bavuma, Markram, Van Der Dussen, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Pretori-us, Parnell, Maharaj, Magala

Bumrah could miss out

India have been hamstrung by the loss of all-rounders Ravi Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. For such a powerful nation - with a white-ball production line - it should be concerning that they can't produce better replacements.

Shardul Thakur is giving it a good go but his batting has been more impressive than his bolwing. India will no doubt eye that possible South Africa XI with envy. They could pick three all-rounders.

So far India have tried to get away with five bowlers and some part-time offerings from Venkatesh Iyer.

Changes are afoot. Jasprit Bumrah will surely be rested. Bhuv Kumar could be dropped. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj should both get a game. Batter Shreyas Iyer looks likely to lose his place to Sky Yadav. Jayant Yadav might replace Yuz Chahal.

Possible XI: Rahul, Dhawan, Kohli, Pant, S Yadav, Venkatesh, Thakur, Ashwin, J Yadav, Krishna, Siraj

Pitch report

There are two Newlands in ODI cricket. There's the one which we rarely see. And the one which has a reputation for being picture perfect under lights providing ideal bowling options for the team defending. This is the first day game played at the venue since 2016.

England won on that occasion, chasing 237 with ease. It was only the second day game played in ten years.

We can probably be confident that first-innings scores are of use still because, in the last ten years at least, batting second under lights has not been fraught with danger.

That's probably because more than 250 has been busted only three times in eight. A destructive England could manage only 258 in 2020, a real pointer that it could be tricky.

Check teams before betting

Checking team news is crucial before betting on this one. If South Africa continue with Ngidi and Jansen, then they remain value at 2.1211/10. But we would be very surprised if that happens.

If Newlands is offering something for the bowlers, India should be chuffed. They have managed only six wickets in two games and need all the help they can get.

Still, the odds should be reversed as it stands. If South Africa make those changes it is only a choice affair for India so we're not excited by 1.834/5.

Tops value

We had two big wins in game two with Jannie Malan and Rishabh Pant copping at 4/1 and 13/2 respectively. Malan remains the same but Pant has been cut to 5s.

Shikhar Dhawan is worth an interest. He has a half-century on this ground in 2018. He has five wins in 17 so href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/one-day-internationals/south-africa-v-india/31189731">10/3. works for us. Dhawan has won this series but he is a player who puts scores back-to-back.

Virat Kohli is a threat in terms of ground form rather than win rate or price. He smashed 160 not out in that game as India piled on 303 for an easy victory. Kohli is boosted to href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/one-day-internationals/south-africa-v-india/31189731">7/2.. He has four wins in 23.

With Ngidi and Jansen listed, Magal might be value at 7/2 for top South Africa bowler. His death bowling is an edge.



