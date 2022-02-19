India v West Indies Third T20 tips: Windies can get up in chase

India v West Indies

Sunday 20 February, 13:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

India make changes

India have already wrapped the series. So they have the luxury of resting players. Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have both left the Kolkata bubble. It re-mains to be seen whether they return for the Sri Lanka series which starts on Thursday.

Pant top scored in the success on Friday but Kohli's position in the team ap-pears to be at risk to everyone bar those who make the call. The format has passed him by.

Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are both in line to play with Ishan Kishan taking the gloves. If Gaikwad plays Ishan will probably move down to No 3. Avesh Khan and Shardul Thakur might get a game, too for Hasrhal and Bhuv Kumar.

Possible XI: Rohit, Gaikwad, Ishan, Yadav, Shreyas, Venkatesh, Harshal, Deepak, Bishnoi, Kumar, Chahal

Windies getting there

West Indies produced a better performance. But they still came up short in a chase of 187.

The problem was the ponderous opening partnership of Kyle Mayers and Brandon King. Between them they scored 31 off 40 balls. Sacrilege.

Despite the best efforts of Nic Pooran and Rovman Powell, who hit superbly, they had too much to do. The task that King and Mayers left them is illustrated by Pooran and Powell's strike rates at a massive 151 and 188 respectively.

With Jason Holder back in the XI they are one more tweak from the best option. Get rid of Roston Chase for one of those lower-order smashers and they're at their best.

One of King and Mayers could lose their place to Shai Hope. But that won't speed them up. Don't be surprised if they open with a pinch-hitter.

Possible XI: Mayers, King, Pooran, Powell, Pollard, Smith, Shepherd, Allen, Holder, Akeal, Cottrell

Pitch report

Eden Gardens is good for batting. India busted the first-innings average by 16 on Friday. And a similar score will have to be a minimum if they bat first again after Windies' improvement.

However, if West indies bat first they are going to have to be reckless. India have won 15 of their last 16 chases so they will be up against it.

Both teams to score 170 is 6/5 with Sportsbook and both for 180 is 9/4. We also note the 10/1 that a century is scored in the first dig.

Windies in the hunt

India have been dominant but there is an opening here for West indies with the hosts taking things easier. But they absolutely must chase.

The 3.002/1 currently available should hold if the toss goes their way. And we don't expect much difference at the break.

If India chase, then we will keep our fingers crossed that West Indies can bat like they did on Friday. We would be very happy betting India to go after up to 200 at inflated prices.

Tops value

Ishan Kishan has been a go-to man this series but with him likely to lose his opening berth we call time on our gambles. The 7/2 does not appeal. Rohit Sharma should prove popular at a boosted 3/1. He is 9/2 for top match bat and 8/1 for man of the match.

We once again keep faith with Kieron Pollard at 15/2. Although we'll keep stakes sensible because of Chase potentially delaying his arrival at the crease. Akeal is a potential opener chance at 33s. Both Rohit and Pollard make sense on win rate numbers.