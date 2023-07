Rain boosts India price

Seam more key than spin

Brathwaite has solid record

West Indies v India

Thursday 20 July, 15:00

TV: Live on BT Sport

West Indies Second Test team news

It's not been a great couple of weeks for West Indies cricket. Failure to qualify for the World Cup and a Test hammering by India in game one laid bare the extent of the crisis in the Caribbean.

Such is the chaos and confusion that Windies prepared a raging turner for the benefit of India's spinners. It was particularly galling that their two frontline spinners, Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican, managed two for 138.

Cornwall is a doubt with a chest infection opening up a spot for batter Kirk McKenzie.

Ballast in the middle order appears to be crucial after being rolled for 150 and 130. Josh Da Silva is solid but he's no test No 6.

Possible XI: Brathwaite, Chanderpaul, Reifer, Blackwood, Athanaze, McKenzie, De Silva, Holder, Joseph, Roach, Warrican

India Second Test team news

India could hardly believe their good fortune to rock up for a turner in Dominica. Ravi Ashwin took 12 wickets in the match but he was overlooked for the player gong for debutatnt Yas Jaiswal, who hit 171.

Ludicrously, there has been actual discussion about whether Jaiswal, 21, will surpass Sachin Tendulakr's runs tally. The fan boys may be better served to wonder why Virat Kohli came in at 240 for two and made the pitch look like a minefield.

That's a quibble, though. India were utterly dominant and will surely be unchanged.

Probable XI: Rohit, Jaiswal, Gill, Kohli, Rahane, Jadeja, Kishan, Ashwin, Shardul, Siraj, Unadkat

Queen's Park Oval Second Test pitch report

There have been three Tests played at the Queen's Park Oval in the last ten years (2014-2018). And one of them was washed out. It is reasonable to reckon, however, that the hosts struggle regardless of the surface. In 20 of their last 27 first-innings they have failed to pass 300. They've gone under 250 eight times.

The hope is that they manage a semblance of a partnership so we can short the par line at some resmbling respectability. Fingers crossed but the weather has a significant say here providing potentially strong seam and swing conditions.

West Indies v India Second Test match odds

West Indies are as big 18.017/1 with India 1.384/11 and the draw 4.216/5. The latter two look generous for backers and layers of the big wallet variety respectively - until one sees the weather forecast.

Rain is expected on each of the five days, ahtough there's never more than a 48% chance on each of them during the playing hours.

Plenty of guesswork, then. The smart move may be to take that 4.216/5 about the stalemate now with a view to laying back. Incidentally that washout mentioned above was between these sides.

West Indies v India Second Test player bets

Kraig Brathwaite is afforded a first-innings runs quote of over 24.5 with Sportsbook at 5/61.84. He's the closest thing West Indies have to relaibility. In the last two years (16 innings) playing overs had won nine times.

Jaiswal is 6/52.16 and 13/53.60 for a first-innings ton and centuiry respectively. Punters may prefer Rohit Sharma at 13/82.62 and 10/34.33. Kohli is 6/52.16 and 10/34.33.

Ashwin is 9/19.80 for man of the match but wet conditions could make this one for an India pacer to do damage. Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Jayden Unadkat are 14/115.00, 16/117.00 and 20/121.00 respectively.