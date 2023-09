Sri Lanka a bet batting first

RPS has toass bias for defender

India v Sri Lanka

Sunday 17 September, 10:30

TV: Live on TNTSports

India v Sri Lanka Asia Cup final team news

India had their wings clipped by Bangladesh on Friday but they experimented with their line-up. Defeat means that the big guns return. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj surely come back and out go Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna.

Possible XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Rahul, Kishan, Hardik Jadeja, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Siraj

Sri Lanka won a thriller against Pakistan to make the final, chasing a more than tricky 252 off the last ball. Pramod Madushan was added to the team and he took two pricey wickets. That could mean Kasun Rajitha, fitness permitting, comes back.

Probable XI: Nissanka, Karunaratne, Kusal, Samarawickrama, Asalanka, Dhananjaya, Shanaka, Wellalage, Theekshana, Rajitha, Pathirana

India v Sri Lanka Asia Cup final pitch report

The RPS toss bias for the side batting first ensured India were overturned as prohibitively-priced favourites against Bangladesh. It should be discounted at peril. For the side batting first they should know that 260-270 is more than competitive. If Sri Lanka are smart they will set their stall out and overs 265 could be a reasonable wager at around 1.9110/11.

India v Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match odds

India are 1.374/11 with Sri Lanka 3.7011/4. Given the toss bias mentioned above, and Bangladesh reaffirming the clear betting strategy, the Lankans are value.

If you're nervous about taking on India with their full-strength team available, at the least we expect Sri Lanka to make this a choice affair in-play. So backing them at [3.70 and laying at 2.001/1 for an extra 50% on the original stake guarantees a profit.

In the previous meeting in the tournament Sri Lanka, well led by Dasun Shanaka, should have beaten India but they failed to chase 214.

Back Sri Lanka batting first @ 3.7011/4 Bet now

India v Sri Lanka Asia Cup final player bets

The returning Kohli is 3/13.95 for top India bat. Shubman Gill, a centurion against Bangladesh, is 23/10. Only Ishan Kishan, however, is a wrong price on win rate at an outstanding 10/111.00. For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva topped in the head-to-head and he always looks fair value at 10/111.00.