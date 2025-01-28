India v England Third T20 Tips: Tourist can stay alive with a successful chase

Cricket Superboost

India v England

Tuesday 28 January, 13:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

India v England Third T20 team news

India had six spin options for the Chepauk, which says a lot about the state of the surface but also of England's weakness. Washington Sundar came in for Nitish Kumar Reddy, after the former's pace was not used in game one.

They tinkered with the batting, too. Rinku Singh was dropped for Dhruv Jurel. Reddy could come back into contention as a batter only.

If India manage an unassailable lead in the five-match series we are likely to see Mohammad Shami for the first time in more than a year with Arshdeep Singh rested. But that's all to come.

Possible India XI: Samson, Abhishek, Sky, Tilak, Hardik, Jurel, Axar, Sundar, Bishnoi, Varun, Arshdeep

England made changes for game two with Jacob Bethell going out for Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse coming in for Gus Atkinson. There could be more tinkering as England search for a way to get a foothold in the series.

One option is dropping Ben Duckett, bringing back Bethell and unleashing Jos Buttler as opener so he can do as much damage as possible. Mark Wood, expensive in Chennai, may come under pressure for his place from Saqib Mahmood. Liam Livingstone hasn't had the impact he would have hoped and it's possible that Bethell could come in for him.

Jamie Overton remains an issue at No 7 and we would be surprised if he finishes the series in the XI. Rehan Ahmed stands by.

Possible England XI: Buttler, Salt, Brook, Bethell, Smith, Livingstone, J Overton/Rehan, Carse, Archer, Rashid, Wood

India v England Third T20 pitch report

Seven from 12 night matches at Rajkot have been won by the team batting second. This could be down to the dew factor when the fielding team and their bowlers struggle for control with a wet ball. The runs per over in that study period is 8.85. So we are on big runs alert. Three times has 200 or more been busted in first-innings, including when India posted 228 against Sri Lanka in 2003. More than 180 has been busted five times. Going long of India's runs on the par line at around 178.5 looks a possibility on the early show.

India are 1.491/2 for a 3-0 lead and therefore an unassailable lead. It is a mighty short price for a venue where the toss could be important.

As we said before game two, England are now a team which needs some assistance from the conditions. They were never likely to get that in Chennai but they do here. Could they be worth a gamble at 2.982/1 with the toss in their favour?

Well, they were at least encouraging with the ball in Chennai and were probably disappointed that they didn't take the win when India were reduced to 126 for seven. It's a watershed moment. Either they take confidence from that or they allow themselves to slip away.

The issue with backing England batting second is that they could be much bigger at the break. If that's too much to handle, you can keep the chase on side for whoever bats first and go with Sportsbook's 9/25.50 that the team batting first scores 180 but the chaser wins.

Recommended Bet Back England batting 2nd EXC 2.98

Smith's ability to play spin makes him appealing at 9/110.00 for a top-bat win. He looked in terrific touch in Chennai and is worth a small stake. Buttler has won two in row but we wouldn't go in for a third at 13/53.60. For India, the Suryakumar Yadav mystery continues and he is now out of win-rate value at 3/14.00. He does, however, have ground form. He smashed 112 from 51 in that game against Sri Lanka. Yadav hasn't won for 11 innings. It may be worth a risk that Rajkot brings out the best in him again.

Recommended Bet Back Jamie Smith top England bat SBK 9/1

Recommended Bet Back Sky Yadav top India bat SBK 3/1

