India v England Live Blog: all the latest moves from the Betfair markets on day 5

Welcome to Betting.Betfair's live blog with Ed Hawkins for all the tips, trends and stats for day five in the First Test in Chennai. Have negative England blown it? Can India hold on? Or could they blast their way to an unlikely win? All three results are live...
