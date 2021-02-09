To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Get £50 in Free Bets!

Cheltenham Tips

Premier League Tips

Australian Open Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Exchange Simulator

India v England Live Blog: all the latest moves from the Betfair markets on day 5

Welcome to Betting.Betfair's live blog with Ed Hawkins for all the tips, trends and stats for day five in the First Test in Chennai. Have negative England blown it? Can India hold on? Or could they blast their way to an unlikely win? All three results are live...

India 39-1/strong> England and Joe Root are either geniuses who in a few hours are going to be able to say 'told you' or they're going to have so much egg on their face they'd only be welcome at a buffet for people who really, er, like eggs. The key is the pitch. England need deterioration if they are going to take the final nine India wickets. Their skill won't get the job done on its own. We're expecting drama. Welcome. Price check: 1.784/5 draw, 2.568/5 England, 17.50 India.

Test Matches: India v England (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 February, 4.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
India
England
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More India

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles