India v England Live Blog: All the latest from the Betfair markets on Day 2

Welcome to Betting.Betfair's live blog for the second Test. It's the second day and England are under pressure. Can they restrict the hosts who resume on 300 for six? Will the MA Chidambarram wicket continue to crumble?

Sunday, 07.53am

Moeen in. Got 146 on this ground. Not that it's relevant because of the type of surface he is faced with. Pope made 22. That puts him in the lead for top bat but Foakes is looking solid and has 15. You just know Foakes is going to get up and damn our wagers.

Sunday, 07.51am

Oh Pope. Worked so hard. Gets strangled down legside by pacer Siraj. Meantime... Today's irritating questions from small people who got up at 06.00 Who's that? Pope Why's he called that It's his name Why? It's his name? Who's that pointing to dot of human being in crowd.

Sunday, 07.40am

Foakes,

Ollie Pope's false shot percentage in this innings is 19%, the lowest of any England batsman to have faced 20 balls. That's still above the Test average of 15% - but in these conditions, it's impressive. #INDvENG ? The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 14, 2021

Sunday, 07.30am

Foakes, ton on debut in Sri Lanka in 2018, looks assured. Shame we didn't bet him for top bat. Why didn't we? Well, we go on win rates and Foakes had only played four Tests so no study period to use. Kuldeep, the wrist spinner, is on now. Punters keen for Ashwin to keep twirling. No doubt a lot of money resting on him for top bowler. One more should do it.

Sunday, 07.03am

Just as well India have got a terror track because Kohli is eating his way through reviews like a kid left alone with the cookie jar. He's a hopeless reviewer. Which gives an insight to his captaincy. He's ticking all the time, emotional, over-excited. he's spent much of this session orchestrating the home support. The characteristic of this pitch, all day today and much of yesterday was bite and bounce. And he's reviewing leg befores above the knee roll.

Sunday, 07.03am

Stokes was a top-bat bet at around 7/2. He got 18. Could be enough. But three strokes could be enough to win this market. Stuart Broad is 10.09/1. As we said, survival is not really possible on this track now so you may as well throw caution to the win. Use your feet, get to the pitch and belt it. A bit like Pant did.

Sunday, 06.58am

Ashwin gets Stokes. Just a matter of time for the batsmen until they get one too good for them. An attack-minded approach might make most sense. May as well have a blast before you get one with your name on.

Sunday, 06.54am

Last January Tamil Nadu played Railways in a Ranji Trophy match on this ground. The game lasted two days. Here is the scorecard. Bet the strip is the same. Or, at least, it was composed of the same black soil which has broken up. The question is this: how much are India aware that a toss is a fifty-fifty call? If they have deliberately prepared this wicket to get back in the series, they are one of two things. Dumb. Or crashingly insecure. If they lose the toss in this game, they go 2-0 down. What does that say about their confidence to beat England on a fairer surface?

Sunday, 06.45am

Pope is in. He is 9/4 for a fifty. Before a ball was bowled in this innings he was 2/1. That price shift is quite right. This is now a very difficult wicket and we'd be surprised if we were here post lunch tomorrow.

Sunday, 06.08am

Eight wickets one ball shy of 26 overs in that session. Just before Root's wicket, a Day 3 morning finish was 25.024/1. Timing is everything, folks. As is winning the toss. England will lose this game. The match odds market is a procession with India 1.091/11. England now as buig as 2.305/4 to score 175 or more. A lay of 100 or more isn't even that cheap at 1.3030/100 now.

Sunday, 05.50am

Heart says lots ..... head says not so many! ? Don Topley (Toppers) (@ToppersSnr) February 14, 2021

Sunday, 05.43am

189 ? Redball (@RedballT) February 14, 2021

Sunday, 05.39am

The big one. Root is not in control of the sweep. England in a hole here. More than 150 looks in doubt at the moment you would say. A bet of 175 or more is only 1.705/7.

Sunday, 05.26am

Sibley out. Caught off the back of the bat. Ashwin gets one. Now, then. Root in. If he goes cheaply, watch the prices collapse across the board. You can take cheap lays now on 150 or 175 or more innings runs for England here. India are now 1.222/9, England 6.205/1 and the draw 22.021/1. The price about England is mean in the extreme.

Sunday, 05.15am

Let's have 0.5pt plays on our Holy trinity of top-bat fancies. Stokes at 4.507/2, Pope at 6.05/1 and Moeen at 12.011/1. Might not need much of a score to get winner. All are value on the metric - how often do they win?

Sunday, 05.11am

Some opinions from both ends of the spectrum on how many England get via Twitter...

Over 325 ? shazzaandkev (@AusCricketFan86) February 14, 2021

Sunday, 05.04am

Ooof. England up against it here. SPit and bite from Ashwin, as you would expect, from the new ball. Ishant roaring in. The pitch getting trickier all the time. The roller made little impression on the surface as the top continues to break. Innings runs, then. How many do England get. You can back 225 or more more or 250 or more at 2.001/1 and 2.407/5. England may well consider the latter a good effort after just three overs of their innings. Does it get any easier? Should do. The new ball amplifies the uneven bounce.

Sunday, 04.54am

Terrible start for England as Burns goes lbw. India 1.271/4 now. Frenetic stuff this morning.

Sunday, 04.41am

Pre-toss were were shy of a top bat bet because we felt that it could be such a road that a host of players could go big. We've changed our mind. Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope and Moeen are all value. Stokes and Pope are 5s and Moeen 10. Joe Root is price-boosted to 21/10 but we will swerve thanks. It would be a fourth win in a row and he still only has an 18% win rate. India 1.331/3, England 5.409/2 and the draw 13.012/1 as Stone wraps up the innings. England top bat wins/matches Stokes 9/42 Root 10/55 Buttler 3/33 Woakes 1/26 Pope 4/14 Burns 3/22 Sibley 0/15 Moeen 4/33

Sunday, 04.36am

Pant going to have to go some now for 250. Kuldeep unable to hang around. Let's get back to the England innings market....

Sunday, 04.21am

Just breaking off from that discussion...are India value for 350 or more here. Pant in murderous form. You can bet at 2.25. He is attacking with ease and pinching strike. Let's have a small one pointer.

Sunday, 04.17am

Now seems a good time to start to look at markets for England's innings. First, top India bowler. We are on Ravi Ashwin at 21/10 for clear top India wicket-taker with Sportsbook. Ni dead heat rules so he has to win. That has now been cut to 11/5. On win rate that is value. But only by a smidge. He is 6/4 for top wicket-taker. This market means that a draw does apply. Kuldeep is possibly his greatest threat. He is a big spinner of the ball but won''t be able to build pressure like Ashwin.

India top bowler wins/matches

Bumrah 3 2t/17

Ashwin 8 3t/25

Kuldeep ¼

Ishant 5 t/24

Sunday, 04.10am

How refreshing is it to see a specialist gloveman behind the stumps, eh? Lightning-quick work from Ben Foakes to stump Axar off Moeen and England are into their work early. Even the trigger-happy third umpire couldn't balls that up. Oh...another one! One brings two. Moeen now gets Ishant. England in a whole point to 6.205/1.

Sunday, 04.00am

Good morning friends. Here we are again. Wondering when the best time is to go to make some toast, wondering when the best time is to bet, hoping small children don't wake, hoping England grab quick wickets. A potential 90 overs of wagering and worrying opportunity ahead of us. First up, we have alay of India runs at 450. Bit tight. England have a new ball. India have Pant, flying by the seat of his. Price check: India 1.292/7, England 7.4013/2 and the draw 10.09/1.