India v England Fourth Test Player Tips: Don't rule out market upsets

Jonny Bairstow
Bairstow is a wager at 15/2

Ed Hawkins picks a 15/28.50 wager for Ranchi from Friday as he doesn't rule out the possibility of a bowler-friendly surface...

Recommended bets

(0.5pts) Back Jonny Bairstow top England 1st inns bat @ 15/28.50

