India v England Fourth T20 Tips: Back England to level the series and top bat bets up to 10/1

India v England

Friday 31 January, 13:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

India v England Fourth T20 team news

India rested Arshdeep Singh for game three. They may regret that after England were able to recover from peril at 127 for eight to post 171. Mohammad Shami, who replaced Arshdeep, did not bowl his full quota and is not really considered a deathbowler.

Varun Chakravarthy took five wickets as India exposed England's issue against spin and they had four other spin options. It could be that India exclusively attack England with spin. What it definitely means, though, is that india are short on specialist batters.

No-one can say with a straight face that Washington Sundar should be batting at number six. Rinku Singh and Dhruv Jurel could both play in the middle order. Ravi Bishnoi, expensive in Rajkot, could be left out for Rinku.

Possible India XI: Samson, Abhishek, Sky, Tilak, Hardik, Rinku, Jurel, Axar, Sundar, Shami/Arshdeep, Varun

England kept their series hopes alive with a come-from-behind win in Rajkot. They looked beaten by the 16th over batting first but Liam Livingstone produced a fantastic rearguard and the bowlers were then able to expertly defend. Adil Rashid led the way with one for 15. There were also three wickets for Jamie Overton. However, his batting at number seven remains an issue.

In the last two games England have adapted well in the field and it is arguable they should be in front having let India off the hook in the chase in game two. It would be a surprise if they broke up partnerships now with the ball. Phil Salt is having a miserable time with the bat and could be dropped for Jacob Bethell with Jos Buttler moving back to opener.

Possible England XI: Buttler, Ducket,, Brook, Bethell, Livingstone, Smit, hJ Overton, Carse, Archer, Rashid, Wood

India v England Fourth T20 pitch report

England bucked a toss trend to win in Rajkot. But we should be aware of the importance of the flip again in Pune in night matches.

There have been a total of 47 matches at the venue with 30 won by the team batting first. Filter that to the last four years and it is 11 from 14. Understandably there is a big gap in terms of run rate between first and second with 8.69 playing 7.89. The aim for the team batting first, then, will be to post a minimum of 175. It may be possible to get close to even money or 1.9110/11.

Staying with the same four-year filter, that score has been busted six times. More than 200 has been breached three times. Sri Lanka made 206 in the last game there and won by 16 runs. Be careful about both teams to score prices with Sportsbook. They offer no better than 1/81.12 that both teams score 160. That has won just six times in the study period.

Bat first and bat...well, big enough. If we're right about mid 170s being enough as a score to win this match then it is hard to argue that India are not poor value. The 1.625/8 can only be a wager if they bat first and you are prepared to play such short odds. We tend not to.

England, then, represent value for the second game running at 2.588/5. We don't expect their price to shift much if they bat first. It is handy that there is a toss bias as we do think they need assistance. They should also feel comfortable defending, given the success they have had getting through the India top order.

Recommended Bet Back England batting 1st EXC 2.58

Suryakumar Yadav has ground form with 51 from 36 against Sri Lanka. But he had ground form in Rajkot, too, and produced only another failure. He is hitting the ball well, though, so the 7/24.50 that he wins when well overdue doesn't feel like a mug wager.

We keep faith with Jamie Smith at 10/111.00 for top England bat because he is a good player of spin and the price is a little too big for his ability.

Recommended Bet Back Sky Yadav top India bat SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Jamie Smith top England bat SBK 10/1

