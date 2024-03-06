India v England Fifth Test Tips: Tourists right at home with seam and swing expected

Conditions a leveller

Innings runs short a ploy

India v England

Thursday 7 March, 04.00

TV: Live on TNT

India v England Fifth Test team news

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the series-securing win in game four but he surely plays here. But that doesn't means Mukesh Kumar steps away. Three seamers could well be the best route to success in conditions which are more like home for the tourists.

if that is the case Kuldeep Yadav looks most likely of the three spinners to be dropped. Rajata Patidar could lose his spot at No 4 to Dev Padikkal. Patidar has looked unsure and leaden footed.

Possible XI: Rohit, Jaiswal, Gill, Padikkal, Sarfaraz, Jadeja, Jurel, Ashwin, Kuldeep/Mukesh, Bumrah, Siraj

England have made a hard decision on Ollie Robinson. Dharamsala could have been perfect for him. It looks as though they will move on permanently from him.

Robinson felt his back in Ranchi and it has to be said it would have been a major surprise if they gambled on him. it is perhaps slightly surprising England have retained two s[pinners instead of Gus Atkinson getting a game.

Jonny Bairstow makes his 100th appearance. It could be his last, too. A score is needed with Harry Brook to return in the summer.

Named XI: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Stokes, Bairstow, Foakes, Hartley, Wood, Bashir, Anderson

India v England Fifth Test pitch report

Dharamsala has the feel of Darlington. It's not expected to get much warmer than double figures on the thermometer. Snow was forecast for day one. Seam and swing, naturally, would be most welcome for England.

There has been only one Test at Dharamsala. India beat Australia by 8 wickets in 2017 with 18 of 32 wickets to spin. Seam has been to the fore in this season Ranji Trophy, though.

In four matches there were only four scores of more than 319 in 13 completed innings. It is hard, therefore, not to lean towards shorting runs.

One can do that from the outset with India rated higher on the par line than England or wait for the collapses to come. As predicted they have been a feature of the series. Cheap lays for 180, 190 or 200 or more may look shrewd bets.

India are 1.635/8 with England 3.8014/5 and the draw 7.6013/2. There is clearly a view with the latter price, which has drifted, that the overcast and English conditions make a quick game more likely.

And if we're seeing a straight shootout between the pacers, then it is hard not to reckon that the Dharamsala wicket and overheads make it a leveller. England should feel right at home, India's batters less so. They may not be able to plant their front foot and hit with freedom.

Of course, one should never make the mistake that England's batters are immune from seam and swing. They are more than capable of a stinker.

Despite the scoreline and some of the margin of victories, this has been a competitive series and England should have won game four with more gumption. This is a good chance to rectify that. They are value to do so. At the very least we expect these two to trade favourite status.

Do keep a lookout for prices for the match not to make it to day four. To that end no century in the match at 5/16.00 with Sportsbook has some appeal.

