India v Bangladesh Third T20 Tips: Bets at 23/10, 11/1 and 35/1
Ed Hawkins had four winners out of four in game two and aims to land some big numbers for the final game in Hyderabad on Saturday...
Time to get with Yadav
Big India score incoming
Bangladesh balance wrong
Mehidy Hasan Miraz still value
Saturday 12th October 14:30
TV: live on TNT Sports
India v Bangladesh Third T20 team news
India have an unassailable 2-0 lead so they are likely to give squad players a go, particularly after Sky Yadav admitted he was pleased his team were tested at 41 for three batting first in Delhi.
Given that they know all about Arshdeep Singh's abilities it may be that Harshit Rana, 22, gets an opportunity in the pace attack. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi could come in for Varun Chakravarthy.
Jitesh Sharma might get the opportunity for a hit. Washington Sundar doesn't seem to add much to the XI when India are prepared to use Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag as extra bowling options.
Possible India XI: Abhishek, Samson, Yadav, Reddy, Rinku, Parag, Hardik, Jitesh, Bishnoi, Harshit, Mayank
Bangladesh are not making very bright calls. They knew Delhi was a road so most likely needed extra bowling options. Instead they dropped Shoriful Islam for Tanzid Hasan and gave a solitary over to Mahmudullah as the sixth option.
Bringing in offie Mahedi Hasan would be an option. he is a good batter and more than useful bowling option. To find room they should drop opener Parvez Hossain and move Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who top scored in game one, up.
Possible Bangladesh XI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Das, Shanto, Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad, Taskin, Tanzid, Mustafizur
India v Bangladesh Third T20 pitch report
Hyderabad is a surface for the batters. The three-year run rate is 9.43 so India batting first will be expected to breach a minimum of 190. More than 200 has been breached four times in the last six, including Sunrisers' 277 against Mumbai in March. With the hosts batting first we would expect the par line to be more than 200 for overs. The gamble, then, could be for Bangladesh to show something. They have been dreadful with the bat so far and a cheaper line in the mid 170s may be a play for overs.
There will be strong plays likely on India's six over and ten-over runs total with the Sportsbook at 58.5 and 93.5 respectively. We favour the former with the powerplay likely to embolden India.
India v Bangladesh Third T20 match prediction
India are 1.152/13 with Bangladesh 7.4013/2. The only option here is a possible trade on the visitors if they were to bat first.
It really shouldn't be beyond them to manage 170-odd, which would be below par but would most likely shave around three points off their price.
India v Bangladesh Third T20 player bets
Sky Yadav hasn't won a top India bat market in this format for four innings now. We know he has a win rate of 25% in the last 12 months and a bit. He is coming into the win zone and the 23/103.30 from Sportsbook may be worth a play. The 10/34.33 that he wins top match bat is out by just 1% on implied probability on his career rate in that market. It could be said that top India bat and top match bat are the same market.
Abhishek Sharma has a strong record on his home ground and is overrated at 4/15.00 purely on where he will bat.
For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is either value on ability or bat order if we're right about him opening. Sportsbook go 11/112.00. Rishad Hossain is also a fancy at 35/136.00. Ordinarily we'd swerve a lower-order batter on a flat wicket but Bangladesh's batting is so untrustworthy 30 or 40 can still win this.
Recommended bets
