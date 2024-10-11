India v Bangladesh Third T20 Tips: Bets at 23/10, 11/1 and 35/1

India v Bangladesh

Saturday 12th October 14:30

TV: live on TNT Sports

India v Bangladesh Third T20 team news

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead so they are likely to give squad players a go, particularly after Sky Yadav admitted he was pleased his team were tested at 41 for three batting first in Delhi.

Given that they know all about Arshdeep Singh's abilities it may be that Harshit Rana, 22, gets an opportunity in the pace attack. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi could come in for Varun Chakravarthy.

Jitesh Sharma might get the opportunity for a hit. Washington Sundar doesn't seem to add much to the XI when India are prepared to use Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag as extra bowling options.

Possible India XI: Abhishek, Samson, Yadav, Reddy, Rinku, Parag, Hardik, Jitesh, Bishnoi, Harshit, Mayank

Bangladesh are not making very bright calls. They knew Delhi was a road so most likely needed extra bowling options. Instead they dropped Shoriful Islam for Tanzid Hasan and gave a solitary over to Mahmudullah as the sixth option.

Bringing in offie Mahedi Hasan would be an option. he is a good batter and more than useful bowling option. To find room they should drop opener Parvez Hossain and move Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who top scored in game one, up.

Possible Bangladesh XI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Das, Shanto, Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad, Taskin, Tanzid, Mustafizur

India v Bangladesh Third T20 pitch report

Hyderabad is a surface for the batters. The three-year run rate is 9.43 so India batting first will be expected to breach a minimum of 190. More than 200 has been breached four times in the last six, including Sunrisers' 277 against Mumbai in March. With the hosts batting first we would expect the par line to be more than 200 for overs. The gamble, then, could be for Bangladesh to show something. They have been dreadful with the bat so far and a cheaper line in the mid 170s may be a play for overs.

There will be strong plays likely on India's six over and ten-over runs total with the Sportsbook at 58.5 and 93.5 respectively. We favour the former with the powerplay likely to embolden India.

India are 1.152/13 with Bangladesh 7.4013/2. The only option here is a possible trade on the visitors if they were to bat first.

It really shouldn't be beyond them to manage 170-odd, which would be below par but would most likely shave around three points off their price.

Sky Yadav hasn't won a top India bat market in this format for four innings now. We know he has a win rate of 25% in the last 12 months and a bit. He is coming into the win zone and the 23/103.30 from Sportsbook may be worth a play. The 10/34.33 that he wins top match bat is out by just 1% on implied probability on his career rate in that market. It could be said that top India bat and top match bat are the same market.

Abhishek Sharma has a strong record on his home ground and is overrated at 4/15.00 purely on where he will bat.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is either value on ability or bat order if we're right about him opening. Sportsbook go 11/112.00. Rishad Hossain is also a fancy at 35/136.00. Ordinarily we'd swerve a lower-order batter on a flat wicket but Bangladesh's batting is so untrustworthy 30 or 40 can still win this.

Recommended Bet Back Suryakumar Yadav top India bat SBK 23/10

Recommended Bet Back Mehidy Hasan Miraz top Bangladesh bat SBK 11/1

Recommended Bet Back Rishad Hossain top Bangladesh bat SBK 35/1

