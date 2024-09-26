India v Bangladesh Second Test Tips: Kohli and Ashwin to star

India v Bangladesh

Friday 27 September 05:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

India v Bangladesh Second Test team news

India are expected to pick a third spinner for a Kanpur surface which should turn more than Chennai. That means Akash Deep, the right-arm quick, may miss out for either Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel.

The 280-run win for India in the first Test was not unexpected. Ravi Ashwin, Shubman Gill and Rashabh Pant all recorded centuries in the game and then the spinners did the rest.

The India top order flopped somewhat in the first-innings with Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli contributing 12 runs. It would be a surprise if there was not a return to the mean.

Possible XI: Rohit, Jaiswal, Gill, Kohli, Pant, Rahul, Jadeja, Ashwin, Axar/Kuldeep, Siraj, Bumrah

Bangladesh have been 'boosted' by the news that Shakib-al-Hasan is available for selection after overcoming a finger injury. Mind you, figures of 0 for 50 in eight overs and 0 for 79 in 13 overs and 32 and 25 with the bat for Shakib from Chennai was not a great game.

Their southpaw top four was destroyed by Ashwin in the second-innings and Bangladesh insist that they will not make a change for that reason. That sounds like nonsense, though and right-hander Mahmudul Joy must surely come into contention.

Likewise spinner Taijul Islam, their most potent wicket-taker in the last two years. Leaving him out in game one was strange. Pacer Nahid Rana may be left out.

Possible XI: Shadman/Zaqir, Joy, Shanto, Haque, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Das, Mehidy, Taijul, Taskin, Hasan

India v Bangladesh Second Test pitch report

The Kanpur surface is made of black soil which is reputed to mean a slow, spinning surface. But the red soil pitch at Chennai was supposed to favour pace more. The reality is probably that all pitches India prepare spin.

The last Test played in Kanpur was in 2021. India's 345 was replied with 296 by New Zealand. Then the surface started to deteriorate. Seventeen of the 19 Kiwi wickets fell to spin.

The match lasted five days for stalemate and a repeat in terms of easier batting could throw up some clear strategies. India could drop anchor in the first dig on a harmless surface before it crumbles and an innings runs play for more than 400 could produce value.

Thunderstorms forecast for days two and three give some life to a match odds market which, if the skies were clear, would be another one-sided affair. The draw is as skinny as 2.6413/8.

The prospect of laying the draw, then, at odds-on appears to be very real, especially if India bat first and bat well. This could be a cracker of a match to trade in-play, then. Runs for the hosts with the forecast to come should shorten it further.

In terms of the win, we could see India, currently 1.664/6, at prices of more than even money. Strategise for that sort of bet if they bat first with a late victory charge on the fifth day with Bangladesh taken to wilt under pressure.

Betting on the weather should not be feared. It's not the sort of forecast which screams stalemate. And there is certainly enough in India pitches and the imbalance between the sides to suggest that India can get the job done despite delays.

There is the prospect of an India run glut on a low surface. And that means top India first-innings bat may have to be swerved. There could be two or three big scores in the first dig from the hosts and we're wary of being on a batter who notches a ton being beaten by a Daddy Hundred. Virat Kohli has been boosted to [4/1] for a first-innings century and we're happy to play given he was being lined up on win rate for the top bat.

With the ball, we have to keep faith with Ashwin for top India bowler at 5/23.50. We were on in game one and it was unfortunate that he did all the damage in the second. Ashwin is lethal against lefties and he can mop up against the Banglas.

Recommended Bet Back Ravi Ashwin top India 1st inns bowler SBK 5/2

Recommended Bet Back Virat Kohli to score 1st inns century SBK 4/1

